Lasizwe reflects on 'Ek Sal Doom Jou' days to relishing a SAFTA nod

“For the longest time, I had an identity crisis. I didn’t know whether to call myself a vlogger, a celebrity or a comedian. At the time I didn’t know better, I would box myself according to how I am seen by the public...
"Despite all of that, I still pushed with making content, and that’s how Awkward Dates was born. It was birthed during a time when I got super depressed. I thought to myself, how else can I diversify my offerings and skills? I then came up with the idea of going on dates with our celebrities and finding out who they truly are behind the façade of fame.
On Awkward Dates, Lasizwe has sat with A-listers such as muso Toss, funnyman Mpho Popps, actor Linda Mtoba and beauty influencer and friend, Mihlali Ndamase and many more.
“I’d like to see my platform grow now that I’ve been nominated. I don’t plan to sell or take the show on other streaming platforms besides YouTube. However, if I find myself in a position where my show gets to be elevated then I don’t mind moving to platforms such as Netflix or Disney."
Lasizwe added that his biggest takeaway from creating the spin-off version of his awkward yet interactive show was letting his brother Lungile Mcunu go on dates with members of the LGBTIQI+ community.
“One thing people don’t know is that Lungile is a taxi boss and he gets to mingle with other taxi drivers. They have watched his episodes and most of them tell him how enlightening it was seeing him [Lungile] have a chat with a gay person and still have a good time.
“They tell him how ‘these people are just normal people who choose to live their lives differently’… to me, this is what matters. Making a change and an impact and turning around stigmas.”
When asked how he feels about his sister Khanyi Mbau’s cosmetic surgery journey and her transition to a new face and body, Lasizwe expressed support for his sister.
“At the end of the day, it's her life. What she’s doing is entirely up to her. I got my teeth done, so why can’t she? I’m not one to interfere with what anyone is doing."
In his career, Lasizwe became the first African to have a reality TV show on MTV Base, @Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It, which catapulted him into the TV world taking his famous status globally.
Lasizwe reflects on 'Ek Sal Doom Jou' days to relishing a SAFTA nod
'Back then when I’d tell people that I’m a YouTuber, they would laugh and look at me as if I was crazy; look where I am today'
Image: Supplied.
Back when all he had was his tripod and a camera, little did media personality Lasizwe Dambuza know that his content creation would lead him to his very first Safta nomination seven years later.
Thulasizwe Dambuza, affectionately known as Lasizwe, first introduced himself to the world by humorously interpreting everyday human behaviour. His comedic take on African mannerisms stole many hearts, leading him to break ground and pave the way for many content creators we know today.
From his colour wigs to his uproarious yet unforgettable video, Ek Sal Doom Jou – which was a skit based on news reports of a controversial pastor who sprayed the insect repellant in the faces of his congregants – the 26-year-old TV personality had no clue that his tenacity to forge through would result in a nod he knows will change the trajectory of his career, all thanks to his show, Awkward Dates.
“I’m speechless. I don’t know how to react... For the longest time, people didn’t take YouTube as a serious platform. When I’d tell people that I’m a YouTuber, they would laugh and look at me as if I was crazy; look where I am today,” he said.
“Being nominated for a Safta for Best Online Creator means that I’m playing with the big boys. It means I get to sit with Angus Gibson and sit in rooms with big-time producers where we’d be able to speak about how to create a show. This nomination is also opening the door for young creators to see that they too can be taken seriously and deserve their seat at the table.”
The Soweto-born creative explained that although the nomination solidifies all the hard work he put in for the past decade, having to find his niche was something he had to build through the years.
“For the longest time, I had an identity crisis. I didn’t know whether to call myself a vlogger, a celebrity or a comedian. At the time I didn’t know better, I would box myself according to how I am seen by the public...
"Despite all of that, I still pushed with making content, and that’s how Awkward Dates was born. It was birthed during a time when I got super depressed. I thought to myself, how else can I diversify my offerings and skills? I then came up with the idea of going on dates with our celebrities and finding out who they truly are behind the façade of fame.
On Awkward Dates, Lasizwe has sat with A-listers such as muso Toss, funnyman Mpho Popps, actor Linda Mtoba and beauty influencer and friend, Mihlali Ndamase and many more.
“I’d like to see my platform grow now that I’ve been nominated. I don’t plan to sell or take the show on other streaming platforms besides YouTube. However, if I find myself in a position where my show gets to be elevated then I don’t mind moving to platforms such as Netflix or Disney."
Lasizwe added that his biggest takeaway from creating the spin-off version of his awkward yet interactive show was letting his brother Lungile Mcunu go on dates with members of the LGBTIQI+ community.
“One thing people don’t know is that Lungile is a taxi boss and he gets to mingle with other taxi drivers. They have watched his episodes and most of them tell him how enlightening it was seeing him [Lungile] have a chat with a gay person and still have a good time.
“They tell him how ‘these people are just normal people who choose to live their lives differently’… to me, this is what matters. Making a change and an impact and turning around stigmas.”
When asked how he feels about his sister Khanyi Mbau’s cosmetic surgery journey and her transition to a new face and body, Lasizwe expressed support for his sister.
“At the end of the day, it's her life. What she’s doing is entirely up to her. I got my teeth done, so why can’t she? I’m not one to interfere with what anyone is doing."
In his career, Lasizwe became the first African to have a reality TV show on MTV Base, @Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It, which catapulted him into the TV world taking his famous status globally.
Thembinkosi Mthembu thrilled over four Safta nods as he prepares for his traditional wedding
Ama Grootman puts spotlight on KZN's vibrant lifestyle
DJ and music producer C-Moody opens up about mother with mental health disorder
Yanga Chief retraces his roots in new docu-series
Mandoza’s sons hard at work preparing to perform in honour of late kwaito legend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos