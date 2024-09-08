Other guests in attendance at the music festival included performers Lady Zamar, Young Stunna and Mi Casa joined by 947 on-air personalities Anele Mdoda, Msizi James and Zweli Mbhele.
Kamo Mphela nearly threw in the towel on Amapiano
Singer and dancer says 2024 has been challenging but she's back on track
Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela admits that this year has been a challenging year, so much so that she almost threw in the towel on her flourishing music career.
The Dali and Nkulunkulu hitmaker was speaking to Sowetan at the annual Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2024 family event at Crocodile Creek Polo Club, Lanseria, right after she made an impromptu guest appearance on stage during the performance of Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small) — the crowd loved it and she was met with roaring cheers.
The 24-year-old from Emndeni in Soweto, revealed to Sowetan that during the period she had to step back to focus on her mental health.
“I almost gave up this year, but I didn't. It was proof that everyone goes through challenges in life. Just focus more on your mental health and everything will be fine,” she said.
Mphela sizzled in a risqué 1990s-inspired denim cut-out custom creation as she broke out her signature amapiano dance moves.
“Amapiano changed my life,” Mphela said.
“I told myself this is part of the journey, and I had to get back to it. Trials and tribulations don’t determine where you are at that specific time, nor does it determine where you are going. Maybe I was being a baby too much. I’ve toughened up and I’m standing on business now."
Mphela said she has been working on her EP and fans can anticipate a summer of chart bangers.
“I’m working on my EP which will hopefully drop soon, if not it will be singles. People should expect bangers. Amapiano to the world, baby,” she said.
Mbhele best captured the magic of Joburg Day as one of the top events to watch on the social calendar.
“My goodness, what a time. I love this festival; it's multi-cultural and brings many different people together. Not forgetting the artist lineup, it's world-class,” he said.
Mphela has been jet-setting and performing at global festivals. Her most recent performance was at the amapiano music festival Amafest UK and Afro Nation in Portugal in June.
Next, she is set to light up the Promiseland Festival in Australia in October.
