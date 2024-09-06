Thembinkosi Mthembu thrilled over four Safta nods as he prepares for his traditional wedding

Thembinkosi Mthembu is on top of the world after scoring an impressive four acting nominations at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas), as well as celebrating his umembeso (pre-wedding traditional ceremony) two weeks ago.
Speaking to Sowetan right after the nominations were announced on Thursday morning, Mthembu said he had a mix of excitement and shock.
Mthembu is nodded for his work in The River, Adulting, Shaka iLembe and Outlaws. In the category Best Actor in a TV Drama he received two nods.
“I’m still shocked but excited at the same time. It’s been a long time coming. I’ve put in the work for over five years and these nominations are just affirmations that I’m on the right track when it comes to my craft,” said Mthembu. “I’m hoping to take all the Saftas," he laughed.
"I’m joking, even if I walk away with one award, that will make me happy. Since the awards are not voted for by the public, I hope the judges will reward us accordingly. I’ll be happy with any award they give me, from any category. To me, there’s no big or small award, a Safta is a Safta. It’s actually a South African Oscar and I’m ready to own one.”
Mthembu further expressed gratitude to his industry peers and fans for their support.
“I don’t necessarily do what I do for awards or accolades, I just do what I have to and deliver the best performance, I’m more focused in telling the story as genuine and authentic as possible. It’s so heartwarming to be received this way by South Africans,” he said.
“I must say, I enjoyed 2023. I feel like I owned that year and this year I’m just reaping the rewards.”
The actor, who turned 30 this year, said playing Dingiswayo in Shaka iLembe was a dream come true.
“Obviously like you, everyone loves Bonga (Adulting) but I’m leaning more towards Dingiswayo. I remember learning about Shaka in high school and I remember how badly I wanted to play the role. However, you know how our parents are, I had to finish school before I could even think of acting on any production,” he said.
“Another role that’s close to my heart is Mabutho (The River). He was my very first TV role. I learnt a lot about the industry and how set life works. I got to be exposed to quite a lot playing that role.”
Two weeks ago, Mthembu celebrated his umembeso with his partner of eight years.
“What people don’t know is that I’ve been off the market for years now. I’ve been in a relationship with the mother of my six-year-old daughter for close to a decade now. We’ve been serious about our union despite me moving to Joburg when my career first took off,” he said.
“Our traditional wedding is underway sometime soon and as much as people say that women are crushed that I’m taken, I just feel that they’re pretending. All these women have people so what are they really sad about? Don’t I also deserve to have my person?"
Mthembu said his family always remains top priority even with his demanding schedule.
“I enjoy fatherhood. I’m trying to raise my daughter the right way. I want her to be more free-spirited than me and be a well-rounded young woman. I wish her nothing but the best in life,” he said.
