Ama Grootman puts spotlight on KZN's vibrant lifestyle

Bonga Madlala, Andile Khumalo, Bheki Hlophe, Busani Ndwalane, Mpho Mbili and Jackie Ngcobo are the Ama Grootman set to shake off reality TV with their wealth, fast life and romantic escapades.
The six friends have already gained fame in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, thanks to their flamboyant nature, extravagant spending and being the total embodiment of the phrase "Omalume be soft life".
In the new Mzansi Magic reality TV show Ama Grootman, set to premiere on Mzansi Magic in October, they will bring viewers closer to their over-the-top lifestyle.
“What I’d like people to learn or take away from the show is that they shouldn’t think a grootman is someone who is a blesser or someone who buys booze and is all about the girls, that’s not something we’re known for,” said Madlala. “A grootman is someone who is responsible and is able to differentiate the good from the bad.”
The trailer for the show, which dropped this week, has already taken social media by storm.
Ngcobo believes in rewarding yourself for your hard work, but doing it in the most responsible manner.
“The type of lifestyle we lead attracts a lot of things hence one needs to be more mature when it comes to how you do things,” said 50-year-old Ngcobo, a businessman.
“Some of us are married, so we need to consider all these things when you go about doing things. We always remind each other, especially those married, that the decisions you make will affect and impact your wife and kids as well as the family around you.
"Joling [having romantic escapades] are part of the game but it’s usually done in private, now that we’re on TV, I doubt there will be anything of that nature.”
Ngcobo said the show aims to highlight KZN's vibrant culture, party scene and how success looks like in the black community.
“People already know my private life around in my area but now it’s going to be on a bigger scale,” Ngcobo said. “I want people to know who I am and where I come from. I want to motive and inspire others.”
Ngcobo described himself as the most level-headed one in his crew.
“I’m usually the quiet one but when I talk all of them listen, especially when it comes to financials and building our families,” said Ngcobo. “I want people to be motivated by my story considering where I come from. I don’t want them to see this flashy life as a negative element.
“I’m just afraid that the hate on social media might affect my family but this fear doesn’t take away from my desire to be on TV as I know it will help boost my business.”
Executive producer of the show Lucky Khowa said the concept of the show was inspired by Showmax’s drama Adulting.
“The gents have been friends forever, since childhood actually. Now they are all adults, some are married, some are not. I guess, to me, they are like The Real Housewives of Durban, so there is definitely going to be drama,” said Khowa.
“This is the first show that focuses on men and what they get to do when cameras follow them.
“There is perception that men don’t go through what the men go through on this show, we get to see them go through their feelings and how that affects them. I hope this show will be a window to who and what men are.”
