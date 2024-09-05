Yanga Chief retraces his roots in new docu-series

Rapper Yanga Chief, real name Yanga Ntshakaza, got to reconnect with his Xhosa heritage and culture in a new docu-series which saw him travel from the City of Gold to his ancestral home of Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape to retrace his roots.
The docu-series helmed by Castle Milk Stout, aka Inkunzi Emnyama, will premiere on Heritage Day on SABC 1. It also features fellow musician Ntate Stunna, real name Thaabe Letsie, originally from Maseru, Lesotho.
Yanga Chief has always shined the light on his culture through his music prevalent in his hits Utatako, Mdogish and Fort Hare.
“This is the type of thing I’ve always wanted to do with Castle Milk Stout. It’s more than just doing a song or an event or a performance, documenting where I come from carries a deeper meaning,” he said.
“I’ve always thought that my Xhosa-ness is the best part about who I am. When in Joburg, you try to find yourself in many rooms and as Africans, we’re so fortunate to have different cultures and heritage that we can connect with that helps us find ourselves.”
On Tuesday afternoon, the beer brand kicked off Heritage Month in style with the launch of Afrikaraoke hosted by TV and radio personality Smash Afrika, perfectly fitted in his monochrome Xhosa layers. Guests indulged in home-grown delicacies pap, bunny chow and vetkoek at the J'Something-owned restaurant Artistry in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Afrikaraoke fuses music and heritage by reviving the spirit of learning the lyrics to our traditional songs. To preserve and celebrate the rich heritage of these songs – educating the youth – the brand has compiled a long list of lyrics for these traditional songs for easy access on their official website.
So what was it like for Yanga Chief to go back to Stutterheim after such a long time?
“It was great going back home even though my grandparents have both passed away. There is no one living in that house any more. It was heartwarming to see a functioning rural community immediately threw me back to how I grew up,” the 36-year-old rapper said.
“I got taken back to a time when every house had cattle and sheep, there were vegetables in the garden, just self-sustenance. Seeing this brought such nostalgia which made me miss the life I had growing up.
“I used to drive tractors at the age of 11 and 12. I would herd cattle with my brother during the holidays. When I was shooting this documentary, I saw children doing what I did. This also reminded me of how I need to keep going home.”
He also noted that a lot had changed.
“There is more technology, so everyone has satellite dishes now. Back then, all we had was a radio and would huddle up in one of the houses just to listen. I also remember the first time electricity came and how excited we were and boy when we had our first satellite dish, I’d always say with excitement that we’re the ones with DStv,” he said.
“The surprising thing about being in the village is that when loadshedding would hit, you couldn’t even tell because life doesn’t stop there. There is a fire that’s been started outside to cook our evening meals.”
Lastly, he noted the fashion vibrancy coming through traditional garments and the respect that this community had for each other.
“What I want people to take away from the documentary is to have pride in their heritage. I want them to know that if you’re trying to impress anyone in the world, going back to your culture and heritage is what will help you have that X-factor because that’s where the uniqueness lies,” he said.
“When I was younger, I’d always see cases and cases of Castle Milk Stout every time there was a celebration for a young boy coming back from the mountains. I’d always ask myself, who is drinking this beer?
“It was only in being an adult that I learnt the richness of it. When this opportunity presented itself, I knew that this was the right opportunity for me. I always pray that my people and tribe find me hence I think this partnership aligns perfectly.”
