Thembinkosi Mthembu bags four Safta nominations

Veteran actor Connie Chuime also received a posthumous nomination for Best Actress in a Telenovela for her role as Mam'Sonto Molefe in Gomora. Sindi Dlathu (The River) and Zikhona Sodlaka (Gqeberha: The Empire) are also recognised in the same category. This marks Dlathu’s sixth nomination for her villainous role of Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana in the show that concluded earlier this year.
Shaka iLembe scored the most nominations for a production with 17 nods including Nomzamo Mbatha for Best Actress in a TV Drama; plus Senzo Radebe and Wiseman Mncube both for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama. The Mzansi Magic epic drama is also nominated for Best TV Drama against Lioness and Fatal Seduction.
Mbatha is joined by Kgomotso Christopher (Fatal Seduction) and Shannon Esra (Lioness) in her category; while Radebe and Mncube will compete with Nat Ramabulana (Fatal Seduction).
Tshedza Pictures is the most nominated production house, with 29 nods from their productions Outlaws, The River and Gqeberha: The Empire. In second place is Burnt Onion Productions with 22 nominations for Miseducation and Entangled. Redemption’s five nominations, which was a joint production between Burnt Onion and Seriti Films, complete the total.
Shaka iLembe’s impressive 17 nominations land The Bomb Shelter Film Company in third place. The production company scored an extra three nominations from other shows to take its total to 20.
In fourth place is Ochre Media with 19 nominations for Scandal!, Fatal Seduction and Lioness.
The Quizzical Pictures secured 13 nominations all coming in the feature film category for Netflix’s iNumber Number: Jozi Gold. The film is nominated for Best Feature Film against Seconds and The Fragile King. It also scored nominations in the acting categories for Sdumo Mtshali for Best Actor in a Feature Film. Bongile Mantsai and Deon Lotz are nodded for Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film; while Brenda Ngxoli received a nod for Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film.
Thembinkosi Mthembu bags four Safta nominations
Late actors Mpho Sebeng, Connie Chiume received posthumous nominations
Image: Simz Mkhwanazi
Thembinkosi Mthembu has scored a whopping four nominations at the 18th annual SA Film and Television Awards (Safta) for his roles in The River, Adulting, Shaka iLembe and Outlaws.
The former SMag cover star is nominated twice for Best Actor in a TV Drama for his turn in Adulting and Outlaws. He will compete with Adulting co-star Nhlanhla Kunene and Lioness actor Frank Rautenbach.
Mthembu is also up for Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela for his role in the final season of The River, going up against veteran performer Seputla Sebogodi (Redemption) and late actor Mpho Sebeng (The Estate).
The last nod is for Mthembu for his lead character in Outlaws in the Best Actor in a Telenovela category. He will have stiff competition from Jody Abrahams (Arendsvlei), Lindani Nkosi (My Brother’s Keeper), Themba Ndaba (Redemption) and Presley Chweneyagae (The River).
Sebeng has received two posthumous nominations for his roles in The Estate and Miseducation. For Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy, Sebeng will duke it out with Kagiso Modupe (Yoh! Christmas) and Schalk Bezuidenhout (Tatkiek).
Image: Simz Mkhwanazi
Image: Steve Tanchel
