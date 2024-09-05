“That’s why I can’t let things like fame be a factor in my life. I’m actually very scared of fame, I’ve seen what it can do to someone mentally. It’s quite easy for someone to forget themselves because of the constant praise and being told how ‘great’ they are hence I never blame people who change or get influenced by fame.
DJ and music producer C-Moody opens up about mother with mental health disorder
'I grew up with a mother who had a chronic mental illness and from seeing what she went through, I knew how important my mental health was'
The cost of fame is high, but C-Moody will not gamble with his mental health – especially since he has dealt with serious mental health issues in his family.
Growing up in Soweto, the music producer and DJ, real name Bandile Lukhele, wanted nothing more than to succeed.
For the past 14 years, the 29-year-old has found solace in music as a great source of personal expression.
One of the challenges he has faced over the years has been taking care of his mother, who struggles with a mental health disorder.
“I grew up with a mother who had a chronic mental illness and from seeing what she went through, I knew how important my mental health was. I always said to myself I need to take care of my mental health no matter what,” he said.
“We’d often go to hospital because she relapsed. You can imagine, for 20 years straight, someone is going to hospital because of mental illness."
That impact of dealing with mental health illness at home taught him never to compromise on his emotional wellbeing.
"There was a time where they called me to fetch her from her work but because she's mentally unstable she wouldn't want to leave with me, let alone even want to see me. We’d wait until she’s ready to go home," he said.
“That’s why I can’t let things like fame be a factor in my life. I’m actually very scared of fame, I’ve seen what it can do to someone mentally. It’s quite easy for someone to forget themselves because of the constant praise and being told how ‘great’ they are hence I never blame people who change or get influenced by fame.
"This industry requires a person with strong mental health because you could be on top of the world today and be under the next.”
His father’s love for music, particularly kwaito, was his biggest musical influence. “My dad would blast old-school kwaito in his car whenever we were together. I was young but I could hear that this sound is so beautiful and so special," he said.
"I didn’t understand the words but the musicality of it was so intriguing. I think this is where I fell in love with music. It has always been my escape and passion and over the years... I’ve just expanded my sound."
Growing up with parents who had separated also impacted his perspective on life.
“I never grew up with my dad in the same household. When I was six or seven, my mom and I moved to Pretoria after my parents separated," he said.
"Despite all that, I have always been close with my dad. We actually got closer as I grew older. He’s always been proud of all that I’ve done musically ... [and] even when I took a break from making music, he made me re-think my decision and remember the greater purpose of what music is."
C-Moody is dropping his new EP Impilo this Friday. He described it as one of his most personal works yet.
“My sound has always been based on feeling. Whatever I’m feeling, I’ll do it. I tried everything, I even tried R&B at some point. My first performance was DJing at my matric dance. My ultimate dream has always been to connect with people through rhythms that are embedded in music,” he said.
