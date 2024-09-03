Culture

Mandoza’s sons hard at work preparing to perform in honour of late kwaito legend

Tokollo and Harry to share the stage with Focalistic at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival

03 September 2024 - 07:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Tumelo Tshabalala performing on stage cheered on by older brother Tokollo Tshabalala and mother Mpho.
Image: Supplied.

Tokollo and Tumelo “Harry" Tshabalala, the sons of kwaito legend Mandoza, have been hard at work mastering their acting and rapping skills preparing for two big performances in honour of their father later this month.

The brothers will join forces as part of the cast of an upcoming musical depicting the life of the Nkalakatha hitmaker at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on September 18. 

Tokollo will portray his father in his early days in Zola, Soweto, before his journey to stardom. Harry and their half-brother Thapelo Komotolo will also form part of the cast. Actor Wiseman Mncube last year played the kwaito legend in BET Africa biopic Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza,

“The resemblance only came with growing up. When I was young, I wouldn’t say I looked like him. Probably the beard is what is convincing everyone that I look like my dad,” said Tokollo.

September 2006. South African musician and kwaito star Mandoza with his wife Mpho and sons Tumelo and Tokollo.
Image: Darryl Hammond

“Life was pretty simple growing up. I would walk right past you and you wouldn’t recognise that I’m the son of a superstar. I was a normal kid who enjoyed playing soccer and fell in love with rugby. I would say life wasn’t that much different compared to other kids.” 

The 25 year old added he used to bond with his father at some of his matches. “My parents would pay attention to my sports a lot. My dad would be strict about my diet and would make sure I stuck to it. I would get punished for eating a kota during the week, that's how serious he was. He always expect me to be home studying on weekdays ... he really ran a tight schedule on us,” he said.

September 2006. South African musician and kwaito superstar Mandoza with his wife Mpho and their two sons Tokollo and Tumelo.
Image: Supplied.

“My dad always wanted me by his side, I even had to deny the scholarship I received in high school because he wanted me close by. He and I were quite close. As his first child, I had a lot of expectations resting on my shoulders to lead my younger siblings.

“One thing he taught me was discipline. He told me that no matter what happens in life, whether I become famous or get money, I must never ever lost myself over materialistic things.” 

Tokollo and Harry have also been polishing their performing skills as they gear up to perform a medley of some of their dad’s hit songs. They will channel the spirit of Mandoza alongside amapiano sensation Focalistic at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival. 

“The past year has been a journey of discovery for me. I got to know more of myself as person and my dad. He died when I was 12, an age where I didn’t know much but through my music career, I was able to relate to him more,” said Harry, who embarked on his own music career last year. 

“I’m really looking forward to performing in front of a big audience as it will be my first time. Also, getting to perform with my brother on stage is nothing short of blessing. We used to sing and perform some of our dad’s hits in his dining room and it’ll take us back to when we were younger. This time it’ll be different as there will be an audience watching us.”

