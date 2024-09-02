Radio broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane turned 50 in July, but then scheduled her party on August 31 to celebrate with everyone but died on the morning of the festivities.
The seasoned broadcaster's voice was featured on radio stations such as Voice of Soweto, SAFM, PowerFM and Kaya FM.
Sikwane was the ex-wife of revered radio broadcaster Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane, whom she was married to for 20 years. She leaves behind three children.
Speaking to SMag on Sunday, Sikwane family spokesperson Thami Ngubeni said the beloved radio personality was expected to celebrate her 50th birthday on Saturday, the day she passed away.
“It was a belated birthday celebration scheduled yesterday [Saturday] in Johannesburg. Thabiso turned 50 on July 3. She was on a missionary trip and she decided to celebrate her birthday in the service of the Lord,” said Ngubeni.
“She only managed to schedule her 50th on August 31 to celebrate it with everyone.”
Ngubeni said Sikwane “suddenly fell ill on Wednesday, August 28, and was admitted to hospital and transitioned to glory in the early hours of Saturday morning on August 31”.
Sikwane used to host Kaya FM’s Breakfast Show alongside David O'Sullivan and comedian Jason Goliath.
Speaking to the publication, Goliath and O'Sullivan shared their shock and dismay at their beloved friend's passing with whom they’ve built a solid friendship in the past few years.
Radio personality Thabiso Sikwane died hours before her 50th birthday celebration
Friends, family remember Sikwane and celebrated poet Jessica Mbangeni who died this past Saturday
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Instagram/@gregmaloka
“The thing I thought was, how could a good person go too soon? I’ve never seen a person who has presence and gentleness with a pure heart. She’d pour into you as much as she can,” said Goliath.
O'Sullivan described his relationship with Sikwane and Goliath as the most unlikely of friendships that remained after their Breakfast Show.
“Almost two years later, when we didn’t renew our contracts, and went our separate ways. It seemed like the natural end but it was just the end of the show and not our friendship. We had gotten so familiar with each other and went through a lot of laughs. We hosted the show during Covid-19 and that’s what brought us together,” said O'Sullivan.
Meanwhile, popular praise singer, poet and activist Jessica Mbangeni also died on Saturday.
The 47-year-old, widely renowned for her spiritual leadership and bold African praises, died at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Saturday morning after a short illness.
Image: Oupa Bopape
Mbangeni was known for performing praise through poetry at funerals and presidential inaugurations.
“Her devotion to her faith permeated her work, her relationships and her mission to uplift others, both within the church and beyond,” said family spokesperson Zilungelo Mbangeni.
“Jessica’s deep connection with God gave her the wisdom, compassion and grace that touched countless lives. Her prayers, sermons and spiritual leadership will forever remain in our hearts, guiding us as she once did.”
Mbangeni won the Best Traditional Album award for her iGoli Live album at the South African Music Awards in 2017. She also made the list of nominees vying for the Traditional Artist of the Year category at the third annual Basadi in Music Awards, which took place last month.
Mbangeni also took on acting in 2013, making her on-screen debut in Zabalaza and a guest appearance on Skeem Saam.
“I got the shock of my life when Jessica’s brother told me yesterday [Saturday]. I couldn’t believe it. Her death was the last thing on my mind. It’s going to be a tough one,” said singer and friend Vusi Nova.
“Jessica meant everything to me and I’m so glad our relationship grew after we made the song As'phelelanga. We travelled the world together and I’ll forever remember how much she was just full of life”.
