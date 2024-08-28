Growing up, he thought soccer was his destiny until he fell in love with percussion, bass and drums that allowed him to blend his vocals with a fusion of melody. At 17 years old, he started performing in front of crowds.
“I knew I was meant to be a performer when I first hit the stage and didn’t have any stage fright. I loved the crowd's energy and how electrifying that experience was. It gave me the courage to pursue a music career,” he said
“I grew up listening to kwaito, you know all the legends Mandoza, Brown Dash, Mdu Masilela and Mandla Spikiri. I was an avid fan and I think that’s what helped hone my musical ear.”
Having first been introduced to music by Mr JazziQ, he said he knew that it would take fans no time to warm up to him as a solo act. His priority is moulding and shaping himself to expand his reach.
“I haven’t faded away from the music scene because I respect my craft and audience. I’m still booked in other countries because I’m an artist who is passionate about what he does and my consistency is what will help me sustain longevity in the game,” he said.
The 27-year-old artist said his biggest music confidants are amapiano duo Mellow and Sleezy.
“I’ve known Mellow and Sleezy since our come up in the amapiano scene. I’ve been working with them since the beginning and we’re also in the studio cooking up some new music,” he said.
Reece Madlisa ready to take on global stage as solo act
Amapiano artist backed away from disbanded duo to protect his image
Image: Supplied.
Former Amaroto member, Reece Madlisa, has described the last eight months as a solo act as only a warm-up to bigger things to come.
The one-part member of the popular disbanded amapiano duo that yielded hits Iy’ntsimbi zase envy, Manyonyoba and iJob iJob said he had no regrets about flying solo after falling out with collaborator and childhood friend Sabelo Zuma.
In the last six years, they had risen to popularity as a formidable amapiano duo hailing from Alexandra township in northern Johannesburg.
Real name Clive Tshikosi, he has put all that drama behind him and is ready for his global takeover as a solo act.
“My team showed me a playlist of music that’s been listened to by Kenyans, to my surprise most of my songs are on it. Most of those songs are new to the music scene but somehow these people know them. It puts a smile on my face to see that they are receptive to my sound,” he said.
“At the time, I thought it was best for me to go solo. I wanted to protect my space and my name because this industry is quite fickle but by maintaining a clean image, one gets to continue making deals and forge ahead.
“All the issues I had when I was part of a group are no longer a factor, I’m free from those issues now.”
