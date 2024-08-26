After walking away with Outstanding Lead Actor at the 7th annual Royalty Soapie Awards at the weekend, actor Motlatsi Mafatshe is ready to step into the director or producer's chair.
The House of Zwide star with co-star Nefisa Mkhabela, leading lady Zikhona Sodlaka, veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha and Muvhango creator Duma Ndlovu were among this year's honourees.
While the 40-year-old actor appreciates the love, support and recognition he has received so far in his career, he yearns for more growth and opportunities to be given to performers to diversify their portfolios.
“One of my biggest dreams is to direct and produce a telenovela or a soapie... but I wish the industry could give us a chance to grow. We’ve had the same producers and production houses running the show, it’s time that we also get our chance to direct and produce shows,” he said.
“We’ve proven that we can take on and carry a character, now it’s time for actors such as myself to get into directing a story through our lens.
“I didn’t go to school to learn how to act, I went there to produce… all I need is a chance. Even if it means my telenovela gets to show for five months on television, I don’t mind. We can’t keep having the same producers rotating these opportunities amongst themselves. I’m not saying they should be without a job, but I want to see progression for actors in the acting industry."
Mafatshe is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as Molefe in House of Zwide, after a career-defining role as Sechaba in Isidingo.
Motlatsi Mafatshe is ready to slip into the director's chair
Leading lady Zikhona Sodlaka also shared her wishes for the creative industry in the Eastern Cape
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Supplied.
He also urged producers to adopt a culture of developing and unearthing new talent. “In order to bring a character to its level best, as an actor, you need to work with people who are at their level best as well, this way, the bar can go higher,” he said.
“A lot of times one would be on a show where a lot of weight is put on your shoulders and that’s quite heavy for one to carry.”
Mafatshe’s category was highly contested, vying for the award against veterans Sello Maake KaNcube, Themba Ndaba, Aubrey Poo and Bonginkosi Twala.
“I didn’t think I was going to win because I had been nominated so many times before. I hate the anxiety that comes with a nomination and it usually takes me some time to recover from not getting the award, so I’m glad that’s not the case this time around,” he said.
The awards were hosted by comedian Mpho "Popps" Modikoane and TV presenter Nomalanga Shozi.
Sodlaka was named Outstanding Lead Actress for her role as Bulelwa Mxenge, also known as Bullet, in Gqeberha: The Empire.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“Receiving a stamp of approval from your colleagues and peers is one of those unspoken, exciting parts of life. We always go to work and soldier on but when the industry points out and validates you for the hard work you put in, it’s a feeling that never gets old," she said.
“These awards represent something different in your career. They validate different parts of your journey as an actor and the many characters you’ve carried.”
Sodlaka said that bringing the spotlight to Eastern Cape’s creative sector is the type of change she’d like to see in the acting industry.
“Since we had our very first telenovela in 2023, the Eastern Cape has ventured in creative storytelling. It’s taken us so much time to get here but I’d like to see our province being self-sustained in terms of film and television production,” she said.
“Eastern Cape is known as the home of the legends, and my wish is for more investment to be put behind the arts in this province, this way, young, aspiring actor shouldn’t need to go to Joburg to pursue their dreams.”
Image: Supplied.
