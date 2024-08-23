S Mag has welcomed spring a week early with a rooftop soiree where guests Lerato Kganyago and Nompumelelo Nkosi indulged in sparkling sunset champagne in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Thursday night.
Kganyago, a radio and media personality, and Nkosi, a viral digital content creator, were named Woman in Entertainment and Woman in Digital on the Sowetan S Mag annual Women of the Year issue and the party was held in their honour.
Other guests in attendance included rapper Gigi Lamayne and founder of Vogue Nights Ntsikelelo “Lelo” Meslani, who kept the guests on their feet on the decks. Guests elegantly sipped on Chateau Del Rei.
Dressed in an eggplant-hued mini blazer dress, with stylish orange-tinted sunglasses, Kganyago said the rooftop events were what she looks forward to most about spring. I’m looking forward to being jolly, being on the rooftop and getting rid of the electric blankets, heaters and oversized jackets. I’m looking forward to being outside,” she said.
Lerato Kganyago and Nompumelelo Nkosi sparkle at sunset rooftop soiree
S Mag welcomes spring with guests of honour
Dressed in a laid-back monochrome graphic T-shirt, Nkosi shared her excitement for the spring season. “What I’m looking forward to about spring are the outfits. I can’t wait to wear shorts again. I can’t wait to be outside again sha 'upetrol kube colourful. I also can’t wait to try out different dishes and work on spring-themed campaigns.”
Channelling her inner goddess, Lamayne stunned in a black-and-gold printed Egyptian-inspired ensemble. “Spring has sprung, and I’m excited for the fashion and new music [hint hint] that is going to be coming through and everything that speaks to Africa right now,” she said.
“We all know [in] summer is when we get out of what we have been doing in the winter and are able to express our creativity.”
For Kganyago, being named the Woman in Entertainment by S Mag took her down memory lane. “I haven’t done a cover in years. Sowetan launched my career, they were the first people to write about me in my days of Miss Soweto. My first cover was on the Sowetan newspaper when I was crowned. It was only the right thing to do 20 years later,” she said.
