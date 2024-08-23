Culture

Lerato Kganyago and Nompumelelo Nkosi sparkle at sunset rooftop soiree

S Mag welcomes spring with guests of honour

23 August 2024 - 08:30
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Image: Ray Manzana

S Mag has welcomed spring a week early with a rooftop soiree where guests Lerato Kganyago and Nompumelelo Nkosi indulged in sparkling sunset champagne in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Thursday night. 

Kganyago, a radio and media personality, and Nkosi, a viral digital content creator, were named Woman in Entertainment and Woman in Digital on the Sowetan S Mag annual Women of the Year issue and the party was held in their honour. 

Other guests in attendance included rapper Gigi Lamayne and founder of Vogue Nights Ntsikelelo “Lelo” Meslani, who kept the guests on their feet on the decks. Guests elegantly sipped on Chateau Del Rei.

Dressed in an eggplant-hued mini blazer dress, with stylish orange-tinted sunglasses, Kganyago said the rooftop events were what she looks forward to most about spring. I’m looking forward to being jolly, being on the rooftop and getting rid of the electric blankets, heaters and oversized jackets. I’m looking forward to being outside,” she said. 

I haven’t done a cover in years. Sowetan launched my career, they were the first people to write about me in my days of Miss Soweto
Lerato Kganyago 

Dressed in a laid-back monochrome graphic T-shirt, Nkosi shared her excitement for the spring season. “What I’m looking forward to about spring are the outfits. I can’t wait to wear shorts again. I can’t wait to be outside again sha 'upetrol kube colourful. I also can’t wait to try out different dishes and work on spring-themed campaigns.”

Channelling her inner goddess, Lamayne stunned in a black-and-gold printed Egyptian-inspired ensemble. “Spring has sprung, and I’m excited for the fashion and new music [hint hint] that is going to be coming through and everything that speaks to Africa right now,” she said.

“We all know [in] summer is when we get out of what we have been doing in the winter and are able to express our creativity.”

For Kganyago, being named the Woman in Entertainment by S Mag took her down memory lane. “I haven’t done a cover in years. Sowetan launched my career, they were the first people to write about me in my days of Miss Soweto. My first cover was on the Sowetan newspaper when I was crowned. It was only the right thing to do 20 years later,” she said. 

Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: supplied
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: supplied
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana

SMag Women of the Year issue | Lerato Kganyago won’t slow down

Greatness can’t be rushed and dreams come with no expiration date, of this Lerato Kganyago is living proof. No in her 40s, she is energetic and on ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Editor's Letter: Emmanuel Tjiya is madly in love

“I’m the king of the world!” I want to stand in the middle of a crowded room, arms stretched outwards, and yell it from the top of my lungs, like ...
S Mag
3 weeks ago

SMag celebrates women in power

Introducing SMag’s third annual Women of the Year issue, which honours SA’s most powerful and influential women shaping our world.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Mia le Roux crowned Miss SA, makes history

Mia le Roux was crowned Miss SA 2024, at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on Saturday evening.
S Mag
1 week ago

SMag Women of the Year issue | Nompumelelo Nkosi is FoodTok ready!

Social-media sensation Nompumelelo Nkosi is having her best year yet. She is best known for having coined the catchphrase “u-petrol”, a clever play ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Nompumelelo Nkosi’s witty personality, amazing recipes make her a social media hit

Nkosi believes that her witty personality has been the winning recipe to her social media influence.
S Mag
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi on civil society's efforts to fight poverty, inequality
Celebrate Women’s Month with Chateau Del Rei