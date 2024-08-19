While many can only imagine the pressures of being born into fame, Tank described it as one of the most “unnecessary” things that could ever happen to anyone as he is not his father and cannot duplicate what his father has done.
Aspiring musician Tank shares inseparable bond with famous look-alike dad DJ Tira
Budding TV star enjoys massive attention that comes with being on the reality show
Image: Supplied
Budding reality TV star Tank The Rockstar has revealed that not only do he and his famous dad, DJ Tira, look alike but they also share an inseparable bond.
Tank is one of the fresh faces on our screens who is under the spotlight as an heir to a famous parent – the founder of Afrotainment.
The 22-year-old aspiring musician and his co-stars; AJ Mafokate and Owami Mafokate, who are both Arthur Mafokate’s children; Phila Madlingozi, Ringo Madlingozi’s son; Robbie Malinga Jr, the son of the late Robbie Malinga as well as Shamiso Mosaka who is the daughter of radio personality Azania Mosaka; have all been the talk of the town since the airing of Showmax’s weekly reality TV show, Born Into Fame weeks ago.
Speaking to Sowetan S Mag, Tank, whose real name is Junior Khathi, said he enjoys the massive attention that comes with being on the reality show and was grateful to his father for being instrumental in opening doors for him.
“My dad has worked so hard for my family and me to afford us a certain lifestyle and access to things. At times I didn’t like that he had to be busy all the time but now as an adult, I understand why he had to be away so much,” he said.
“I don’t want to lie to you but I love that I was privileged and am in the public eye. Yes, I may be seen as a nepo baby but I’m here now aren’t I? What must I do with all these opportunities granted to me?
“This is why I cannot be apologetic for the life I was born into.”
“My dad and I are like brothers. We do everything together. We’re so super close. Even people say we look like brothers,” he said.
“The best advice I’ve received from him is to respect your parents and go to school. I look up to my dad a lot. He went to school and finished his degree while pushing to be a DJ. If that’s not inspiration, I don’t know what is.”
While many can only imagine the pressures of being born into fame, Tank described it as one of the most “unnecessary” things that could ever happen to anyone as he is not his father and cannot duplicate what his father has done.
“I am a musician and my dad is also one. Most people expect me to be on point all the time, not realising that I am just figuring myself and my sound out. I am still trying to build my career and it’s a work in progress,” he said.
When asked how he deals with the hate he said: “It means nothing to me. People must continue to push that negative energy with all that they have on social media. I’m not fazed,” said the rockstar.
“My dad taught me never to take what anyone says to heart hence I’m not bothered by what haters have to say. I actually build myself up with that hate. I even got my X (formerly known as Twitter) account back just so I can see all their tweets.”
What’s next for Tank The Rockstar?
“My dad and I are currently working on my clothing line, I want to take the fashion world by start and I might release an EP later in the year.”
