Culture

Kamogelo Maree's dream to represent differently-abled actors comes true with Scandal!

Thespian shares common misconceptions about visually impaired performers

16 August 2024 - 07:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Kamogelo Maree playing the role of Thoriso on Scandal!.
Kamogelo Maree playing the role of Thoriso on Scandal!.
Image: Supplied.

Kamogelo Maree, a visually impaired actor, is only warming up with her new role of Thoriso in Scandal! as she readies to navigate the world of television and entertainment at large.

The 27-year-old rising star has always dreamed of being a prominent fixture on the small screen in leading the cross-functionality on inclusivity and representation for differently-abled performers.

Now, that time has arrived.

“A call came through to the college saying a certain TV soapie is looking for a female person living with disability to come through for auditions for a certain role and I took a leap of faith and auditioned,” said Maree. 

“So far, it’s been an amazing experience. I used to participate in local stage dramas but I knew being on TV is where I wanted to be since I was a young girl.” 

Maree joins the show as the sister to regular character Taps (Moses Mabuza). 

“What I love about my character, Thoriso, is that she’s independent, goal driven and full of life no matter her circumstances. She always finds a way to sail through hardships and puts on her big girl shoes and makes the most out of life with passion,” said Maree. 

She will juggle set life with completing her studies.

“What I want is for the TV and film industry to take people like me seriously. To take note of how we can contribute despite how different we look, our passion is what matters,” she said.

Image: Supplied.

Maree detailed how a typical day looked like on set.

“A normal day on set for me starts early, with a thorough rehearsal of my scenes. I work closely with my colleagues to prepare and memorise lines while on set,” she said.

“I get scripts via email and I use a software called Jaws [popular screen reader] that I installed on my computer. It automatically reads the script back to me and that’s how I memorise my lines. I use my phone with an app that allows Siri to read everything to me – this allows me to access and study the material independently.”

Navigating the set was overwhelming when she first started shooting, but after guidance and getting used to it, Maree is overjoyed that she now knows the set like the “back of my hand”.

“Yes, the directors have changed their approach to meet my needs. They provide detailed verbal descriptions of scenes, blocking and camera angles,” she said. 

“When sharing scenes with abled actors, my director ensures we rehearse together to establish a strong physical connection. They encourage open communication about our needs and boundaries. This collaboration creates a more authentic and inclusive performance.” 

Maree listed the common misconceptions about visually impaired actors:

  • People assume we can't perform complex actions or stunts, but with proper training and adaptation, I believe we can.
  • Overlooking our ability to convey emotions and expression. Our other senses compensate and enhance our performances. 
  • Believing we require constant assistance, while support is appreciated, we value independence and autonomy. 
  • Thinking our disability defines our talent or limits our range, we're capable of playing diverse roles beyond our disability.
  • By breaking down these misconceptions, we can work towards greater inclusivity and representation in the entertainment industry.

In 2021, Scandal! cast then 19-year-old Mxolisi Nodom, with profound hearing loss, to play the character of ThandoHe went on to be cast in iNumber Number: Jozi Gold last year on Netflix opposite Presley Chweneyagae, Sdumo Mtshali and Noxolo Dlamnini.

Kwesta conquers fear by tapping into acting

Rapper Kwesta initially turned down revered filmmaker Mandla N, before grabbing with both hands his breakout acting role in Piano Love.
S Mag
18 hours ago

LISTEN | Heartthrob Lawrence Maleka is single and ready to mingle

In his first major role since his exit as the much-loved Zolani on The River, Lawrence Maleka has viewers on the edge of their seats once again in a ...
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Dineo Rasedile breaks away from teen roles to first adult character

After a decade of being typecast in teen roles, Dineo Rasedile is ready for a major acting shift with her first adult character portraying a shrewd ...
S Mag
1 day ago

Leleti Khumalo recalls being a ‘Yes, boss’ actor without a voice in early 90s

Leleti Khumalo is glad that actors today have been given more of a voice other than just showing up on screen – which was not the case when she ...
S Mag
1 week ago

TV newcomer Tebogo Sefora on the cusp of soapie stardom

Television newcomer Tebogo Sefora is ready to shake things up on House of Zwide fresh off his turn as bad boy Thapelo in Champions.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Melusi Yeni reflects alcohol abuse and male trauma with new detective role

Having experienced a turbulent decade, seasoned actor Melusi Yeni is back at the top of his game – all thanks to his solid fan base who held him down ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

'I’m married to my vision, legacy' says Luthando “BU” Mthembu

If there is one thing Luthando “BU” Mthembu is not going to shy away from is his sex symbol status.
S Mag
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Premier Panyaza Lesufi opens Gauteng Legislature
‘Pirates are capable of winning the league this season,’ Happy Jele