Kamogelo Maree, a visually impaired actor, is only warming up with her new role of Thoriso in Scandal! as she readies to navigate the world of television and entertainment at large.
The 27-year-old rising star has always dreamed of being a prominent fixture on the small screen in leading the cross-functionality on inclusivity and representation for differently-abled performers.
Now, that time has arrived.
“A call came through to the college saying a certain TV soapie is looking for a female person living with disability to come through for auditions for a certain role and I took a leap of faith and auditioned,” said Maree.
“So far, it’s been an amazing experience. I used to participate in local stage dramas but I knew being on TV is where I wanted to be since I was a young girl.”
Maree joins the show as the sister to regular character Taps (Moses Mabuza).
“What I love about my character, Thoriso, is that she’s independent, goal driven and full of life no matter her circumstances. She always finds a way to sail through hardships and puts on her big girl shoes and makes the most out of life with passion,” said Maree.
She will juggle set life with completing her studies.
“What I want is for the TV and film industry to take people like me seriously. To take note of how we can contribute despite how different we look, our passion is what matters,” she said.
Kamogelo Maree's dream to represent differently-abled actors comes true with Scandal!
Thespian shares common misconceptions about visually impaired performers
Image: Supplied.
Kamogelo Maree, a visually impaired actor, is only warming up with her new role of Thoriso in Scandal! as she readies to navigate the world of television and entertainment at large.
The 27-year-old rising star has always dreamed of being a prominent fixture on the small screen in leading the cross-functionality on inclusivity and representation for differently-abled performers.
Now, that time has arrived.
“A call came through to the college saying a certain TV soapie is looking for a female person living with disability to come through for auditions for a certain role and I took a leap of faith and auditioned,” said Maree.
“So far, it’s been an amazing experience. I used to participate in local stage dramas but I knew being on TV is where I wanted to be since I was a young girl.”
Maree joins the show as the sister to regular character Taps (Moses Mabuza).
“What I love about my character, Thoriso, is that she’s independent, goal driven and full of life no matter her circumstances. She always finds a way to sail through hardships and puts on her big girl shoes and makes the most out of life with passion,” said Maree.
She will juggle set life with completing her studies.
“What I want is for the TV and film industry to take people like me seriously. To take note of how we can contribute despite how different we look, our passion is what matters,” she said.
Maree detailed how a typical day looked like on set.
“A normal day on set for me starts early, with a thorough rehearsal of my scenes. I work closely with my colleagues to prepare and memorise lines while on set,” she said.
“I get scripts via email and I use a software called Jaws [popular screen reader] that I installed on my computer. It automatically reads the script back to me and that’s how I memorise my lines. I use my phone with an app that allows Siri to read everything to me – this allows me to access and study the material independently.”
Navigating the set was overwhelming when she first started shooting, but after guidance and getting used to it, Maree is overjoyed that she now knows the set like the “back of my hand”.
“Yes, the directors have changed their approach to meet my needs. They provide detailed verbal descriptions of scenes, blocking and camera angles,” she said.
“When sharing scenes with abled actors, my director ensures we rehearse together to establish a strong physical connection. They encourage open communication about our needs and boundaries. This collaboration creates a more authentic and inclusive performance.”
Maree listed the common misconceptions about visually impaired actors:
In 2021, Scandal! cast then 19-year-old Mxolisi Nodom, with profound hearing loss, to play the character of Thando. He went on to be cast in iNumber Number: Jozi Gold last year on Netflix opposite Presley Chweneyagae, Sdumo Mtshali and Noxolo Dlamnini.
Kwesta conquers fear by tapping into acting
LISTEN | Heartthrob Lawrence Maleka is single and ready to mingle
Dineo Rasedile breaks away from teen roles to first adult character
Leleti Khumalo recalls being a ‘Yes, boss’ actor without a voice in early 90s
TV newcomer Tebogo Sefora on the cusp of soapie stardom
Melusi Yeni reflects alcohol abuse and male trauma with new detective role
'I’m married to my vision, legacy' says Luthando “BU” Mthembu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos