‘There’s lots more to be done and lots more to celebrate’ — Gigi Lamayne

Gigi Lamayne is a multifaceted artist — she's an award-winning musician, rapper, singer, songwriter and reality TV star who's passionate about inspiring and connecting with people through her art.

Never one to rest of her laurels — “because there’s lots more to be done and lots more to celebrate” — Lamayne recently launched a new online platform called Gigiverse to provide fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into her life and career.

"#GigiVerse is a new insight into the drama, life and times of yours truly and its raw, unscripted and breaks all the rules,” says the celeb, who is also a brand ambassador for Chateau Del Rei, everyone's favourite sparkling wine in a can.

We were lucky enough to spend some time with Lamayne, getting to know her better:

How did you become a brand ambassador for Chateau Del Rei?

Initially I was just a huge fan who tried out the different flavours and connected with the brand, especially on my days out performing and [enjoying] special locations with my family.

In later years, [I officially became a Chateau del Rei] brand ambassador. I genuinely love their products and I'm proud to represent a brand that aligns with my values and tastes.

Chateau del Rei is available in three variants: Sweet Red, Sweet White and Sweet Rosé. Which is your personal favourite?

My personal favourite is Sweet Rosé. It has a perfect balance of sweetness and refreshing flavour that I enjoy, especially when I'm unwinding after a long day or celebrating a special moment.

Who was your childhood hero and why?

My childhood hero was my mother. She has always been a source of strength and inspiration for me. Watching her work hard and overcome challenges taught me the value of perseverance and resilience.

What is your favourite childhood memory?

My favourite childhood memory is performing in school talent shows. It was where I first discovered my love of being on stage and sharing my music with others. Those early performances fuelled my passion for a career in music.

Do you have any hidden talents or surprising skills no-one knows about?

One of my hidden talents is cooking. I love experimenting with different recipes and flavours in the kitchen. It's a creative outlet for me that's quite different from making music. I am still learning how to bake though, so if anyone has any hacks, I am willing to learn.

If you could switch lives with any other person for a day, who would it be and why?

If I could switch lives with anyone for a day, it would be Beyoncé. She is an incredible artist and businesswoman, and I would love to experience her world and learn from her work ethic and creative process.

Did I mention how beautiful, consistent and nurturing Beyoncé seems to be? She is such a great mother and wife, and I do not believe that anybody in this generation comes close to her level of talent.

What’s your favourite guilty pleasure?

My favourite guilty pleasure is binge-watching reality TV shows. It's a fun and mindless way to unwind and take a break from the intensity of my work.

Who is the person that has influenced your talent and career the most?

The person who has influenced my talent and career the most has to be a woman like Oprah Winfrey. From the beginning of her career, Winfrey went against the odds to become “the Queen of Talk”; she's an example to women across the globe that if you work hard enough you'll be able to succeed and inspire the people around you to be better versions of themselves.

How do you balance your personal life with your professional commitments?

Balancing my personal life with my professional commitments requires a lot of planning and time management. I make sure to set aside time for myself and my loved ones, and I prioritise self-care to maintain my mental and physical health.

What are some of your hobbies or interests outside your career?

I enjoy the outdoors, learning about [aquatic life] and [exploring] great tourist destinations around the country, which are affordable and [offer] great views.

I also enjoy hosting game night for my circle; 30 Seconds has to be my favourite game.