DJ Zinhle grateful to have worked with 'best female voices in entertainment'

DJ Zinhle commemorated her 20th anniversary in showbiz in a huge way this weekend with two feats, including being a big winner at the third annual Basadi in Music Awards (Bima).
The 40-year-old DJ, real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane, on Friday also headlined and staged the first Zee Nation Fest held at Nasrec with performances by musician partner Mörda, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Pabi Cooper, Lady Du, Thabsie, Nadia Nakai, Kabza De Small, DBN Gogo, Big Zulu and more. Somizi Mhlongo and Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena served as MCs.
Then on Saturday night she scooped three awards at Bima, including the honorary Trailblazer Award, DJ of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for Mdali featuring Bassie.
Hosted by Unathi Nkayi, performers included Amanda Black, Bassie, Lady Zamar and Nadia Nakai.
“With Zee Nation Fest, my mom was there from the beginning of the event until the very end. I think she’s very proud of all the work I’ve done and I’m so happy she’s here to witness it all,” she said.
DJ Zinhle brought on stage fellow musicians Cici, Tamara Dey, Bassie, Busiswa and Rethabile Khumalo to join her as they were also instrumental to the chart-topping hits on her catalogue.
“When I was performing on stage at the festival, I realised that I’ve collaborated with some of the best voices in entertainment. I don’t know where it came from but I’ve always wanted to work with women," DJ Zinhle said.
“All these women I’ve worked with are the reason I’m here because I didn’t believe in myself most of the time but they allowed me to express my creativity and artistry in the studio. I’m glad that we managed to push through.
“God somehow had always given me the right people to work with and because most of them are in the room. I’d like to thank them, I am standing here because of you.”
Other winners of the night were Thembi Seete, walking away with Best Styled Artist of the Year; while Limpopo dance queen Makhadzi took home the award for Dance Artist of the Year.
Shekhinah scooped Pop Artist of the Year, with Brenda Mtambo named Songwriter of the Year.
Global superstar Tyla won the Highest Airplay award and Song of The Year for Water. Kamo Mphela received Amapiano Artist of the Year while Lwah Ndlunkulu took home two awards for Artist of the Year and Most Streamed Song for Ngiyeza.
With their theme anchored on “Girl in the mirror – our reflection”, the awards also paid homage to the late Connie Chiume and Gloria Bosman for their contribution to the entertainment industry and for empowering women through their earth-shattering careers.
