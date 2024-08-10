Culture

Mia le Roux crowned Miss SA, makes history

10 August 2024 - 21:57
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Miss South Africa 2024 Mia le Roux
Image: x

Mia le Roux, with profound hearing loss, made history by being crowned 2024 Miss SA.

Le Roux was diagnosed with profound hearing loss when she was a year old. The 28-year-old from Sasolburg, in Free State, but raised in Oudshoorn in the Western Cape beat Nompumelelo Maduna and Onalenna Constantin.

She follows in the footsteps of Natasha Joubert and Ndavi Nokeri.

In attendance of the extravaganza were A-listers Lebo Mashile, Zoë Modiga, Kamo Mphela, Lerato Kganyago, Thembi Seete, Cedric Fourie, Zanele Potelwa, former Miss South Africa titleholders Tamaryn Green, Vanessa Carreira-Coutroulis.

TV personalities Jo-Ann Strauss and Fezile Mkhize hosted the official red-carpet ceremony for the highly anticipated Miss South Africa 2024 finale. 

Media personality Bonang Matheba returned as the pageant's host for the third time. 

Performances by Jesse Clegg, Kamo Mphela, Lebo Mashile, Zoë Modiga and sign language activist Andiswa Gebashe.  

Sitting on the diverse all-women judging panel includes former Miss South Africa 2014 Rolene Strauss, actor Leandie du Randt, television personality Jo-Ann Strauss, former Miss Soweto 2002 and media personality Lerato Kganyago and musician Thembi Seete.

