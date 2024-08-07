SMag Women of the Year issue | Babalwa Latsha – The game changer

To understand the singular brilliance of Babalwa Latsha is to recognise the chutzpah of a woman who managed to not only navigate a sport like rugby but then proceeded to master it before tossing away the game’s notorious barriers en route to the summit.

Latsha, the former Springbok Women’s captain, is forthright and calm, without her candour and affability coming across as simply an installation of efficient media training. No, the 30-year-old speaks like someone who, once she’d decided to be greater than her circumstances, had planned multiple routes into her future. So far, this has seen her become the first African woman to achieve the trifecta of having signed a professional rugby contract, getting a law degree, and establishing herself as a formidable ambassador for female health issues.

It did not start that way, though. She spent her formative years in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, without the kinds of opportunities that allowed her to visualise a world where a Black woman, even one born on the cusp of democracy, could pursue certain dreams.

“When I was younger, I had completely different ambitions. The turning point for me came in my early 20s, when I met my mentor. I realised that I wanted to pursue something bigger. I wanted to be more than just my circumstances. I wanted to be more than just a girl, a young woman growing up in Khayelitsha. I wanted to be more than my environment. I wanted to be more than just a statistic, and so, when rugby came into my life, I grabbed it with both hands and then squeezed out everything that came out of it,” says Latsha.

This meant that the prop sweated her way to securing a contract last year with Harlequins FC in Surrey, UK. Along the way, she made her mark at Spanish side SD Eibar Femenino in 2020 and scored an impressive 13 tries in just seven games. Not bad for a player who only turned her full attention to rugby at 21, after stints in athletics as a shot putter and discus thrower.

“To be at the forefront of the revolution in women’s rugby is a big honour, but also a responsibility that I’ve embraced because I’ve learned how to use my voice, I’ve learned how to use my platform — and what better way to use those things than to advance women’s rugby?