Leleti Khumalo is glad actors today have been given more of a voice other than just showing up on screen – which was not the case when she started more than 30 years ago.
Khumalo is getting ready to shake off long-standing soapie, Muvhango, joining as Dr Nonhlanhla Ximba.
She became a household name through titular roles in films such as Sarafina and Yesterday; then feisty characters Busi Dlomo, MaNzuza and MaZulu in daily dramas Generations, Uzalo and Imbewu: The Seed, respectively.
The 54-year-old veteran told Sowetan she did not take it for granted that she continued to be booked and busy after all these years. “The early days for actors were quite challenging. You had to understand that you are just a worker who had to reply ‘Yes, boss’ to the director or producer of the show. You had no input but to follow the script. But now, actors are being respected and seen on set,” Khumalo said.
“I went overseas after I shot Sarafina in the early ’90s. I got to see how producers respected and treated actors. I found it quite disheartening coming back to SA to find that actors weren’t given the same treatment. However, I’m glad that all of that is slowly changing. I can see a change in the acting industry though it hasn’t fully got there.”
The new season of the SABC 2 soapie premiered on Monday after a much-publicised hiatus. The new episodes on Muvhango see a huge shake-up in both the cast and storyline. Khumalo will make her debut later in the month. “As actors, we often challenge ourselves when taking on new roles. If it makes sense to your image or brand as an actor, I don’t see why one wouldn’t jump on that,” she said.
Leleti Khumalo recalls being a ‘Yes, boss’ actor without a voice in early 90s
The veteran actor is grateful to see the change in the acting industry
Image: Supplied.
“I’ve also realised that what helps sharpen my craft is working with different people. I have been on set but unfortunately, at the moment, I’m not close to any of my cast members yet because most the cast members are new. When I come into a new environment or set, I don’t look into forming friendships, I believe that comes naturally. What is new should be the work.”
Khumalo added that her addition to Muvhango felt like a full circle moment, as she was familiar with the show’s studio, which is in the same building as Generations. “Sometimes I pinch myself to check if it’s truly me that everyone is going crazy about. People always remember me as Sarafina, which amazes me because that character is over 30 years old,” she said.
Khumalo welcomes with open arms being a role model and mentor for young actors. “All I want to do is pass the baton to the young people. For them to realise how important it is to respect the industry and their craft, as it will help them have longevity in this industry.”
Her role in Oscar-nominated Yesterday is one she will forever hold dear. “It has to be Yesterday Khumalo. She is such a courageous woman and her story is very inspiring. I’ve never had to carry a character like that, that’s why she’ll always be memorable to me,” she said.
Image: Supplied.
