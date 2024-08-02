Simphiwe Dana's claims malicious – Titi Luzipo hits back at fraud accusations

Singer Titi Luzipo has fired back at alleged fraud accusations levelled against her by fellow musician and collaborator Simphiwe Dana on social media.
Luzipo has threatened to take legal action against Dana following her fierce social media furore. Dana had not responded to Sowetan texts and numerous phone calls at the time of publication to get comment on the matter.
In a series of Facebook posts, Dana last weekend alleged that Luzipo had exploited her by her using name and email address without her consent to apply for the department of sport, arts & culture Covid-19 relief grant. This comes after a list of artists who benefited from the grant was made public.
“Gayton [ McKenzie] refusing to apologise for accusing me of taking 20k from artists who really needed it is annoying me to no end. I don't know why Titi put my name in her application and I'm thinking of taking it further,” she wrote on Facebook.
Responding to one of her followers Dana further wrote: “Sana the only thing I did during Covid-19 is apply to create work for my band members. I didn't earn anything for myself personally. It was 18 months of hell. Now they are saying the Titi application came from my email. Which if true is fraud.”
“My reputation is at state at this point. I only need them to tell me how my email addy got involved in it. Times were hard for artists, and I was doing little better because of Pumeza [Matshikiza]. We may be broken up now but I'll spend my life paying her back...” Dana responded to another follower.
In a detailed written statement issued to Sowetan, Luzipo dismissed Dana's allegations as “false, unsubstantiated and defamatory.”
“Ms. Dana suggested, among other things, that I wrongfully and fraudulently used her name to secure the grant. Additionally, Ms. Dana claims that my grant application came through her email. These claims are not only absurd but malicious and published with the sole purpose of impairing my dignity and brand,” Luzipo wrote.
Simphiwe Dana's claims malicious – Titi Luzipo hits back at fraud accusations
Titi reveals issue of unreleased 'Moya' album in advance negotiation between legal teams
Image: Lerato Pakade
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“By way of background, I served as a music director in Ms. Dana’s band since 2018. A job I have carried out with the utmost professionalism and integrity. Like many other artists, I was affected by the global pandemic. I subsequently applied for the grant. The grant application form required me to submit information including a list of cancelled gigs (due to Covid-19) and details of engagements I participated in.
“I listed the requested information including my work with Ms Dana. This is the only manner in which Ms. Dana’s name was mentioned in the application. I did not apply on behalf of Ms. Dana, nor did I use Ms Dana’s email to lodge the grant application. It would have been physically impossible to use Ms. Dana email as the application form was online.
“Despite being under no legal restriction to list my work history, I, (as courtesy), still asked Ms. Dana for permission to list my work with her in the grant application, to which she agreed.”
Luzipo further stated that Dana's anger was directed at the wrong person.
“Ms. Dana is not the only artist to complain about being erroneously included on the list. Another prominent artist (unrelated to myself) was vocal about being wrongfully listed. If Ms. Dana was erroneously listed by DSAC, this CANNOT, and SHOULD NOT be attributed to me under any circumstances,” Luzipo said.
“Ms. Dana could have explored the legal remedies she may have against DSAC, but she chose to direct her fury to me. This is not surprising given that she had texted me before her social media crusade and threatened to weaponise her social media following against me, which she has now successfully done.”
Luzipo also responded to another allegation Dana made on social media over a business disagreement about an unreleased project referred to as Moya. Dana did not mention Luzipo by name in her accusations.
“I'm just tired of this person. I guess Moya will never see light of day because I'm done dealing with her. Everyone who is concerned I can produce more music. My artistry is limitless. I'm just sorry my songs for my mother will never see light of day...,” Dana wrote on Facebook.
“I refuse to be held at ranson by someone I've tried everything to help. I will just produce a new album because I can.
“Imagine someone holding songs for my mother at ransom! I could never expect anyone to do that. Sana you expect to get royalties from a cappella songs? Who in their right minds does that?”
In her statement Luzipo said the matter was in negotiation between their legal teams.
“The negotiations were at an advanced stage however Ms. Dana decided to discuss the negotiation points in public without any context, in an effort to shame me. This happened after the [relief grant] list was published,” Luzipo said.
