Da Les' family says rapper is in stable condition after suffering a stroke

28 July 2024 - 16:23
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Rapper Da Les, real name Leslie Jonathan Mampe Jr., is in recovery after suffering a stroke on Friday, his family confirmed in a statement.

In the short statement released on Sunday afternoon, the Mampe family promised to update fans on the musician’s medical condition after he was hospitalised on Friday.

They further confirmed that he was in a stable condition, although his road to recovery needed more time.

“The family of renowned South African musician Da Les is deeply saddened to inform the public that he suffered a stroke at home on Friday, 26 July 2024, and has been hospitalised,” the family statement read.

“Whilst he is in a stable condition, this remains a challenging time for his loved ones, and his family call on the public to keep him in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult period.

“Updates on Da Les' condition will be provided as they become available.Thank you for your continued support.”

Sowetan understands that Friday was also the musician’s 39th birthday. He had  a celebration event scheduled on the night, but a last-minute cancellation was issued on his Instagram on Friday.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Da Les will unfortunately not be in attendance at his birthday celebration this evening. Thanks for understanding,” the message was communicated via his official Instagram account on Friday night.

He is one of the founding members of hip hop group Jozi, and as a solo act he has collaborated with artists such as late AKA and Riky Rick. He has also teamed up with artists such as JR, DJ Speedsta, Burna Boy, Kid X, DJ Milkshake, Gemini Major and Nadia Nakai on hits such as All Eyes on Me, Kontrol and Summer Love. He is also a father of two.

