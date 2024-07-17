Culture

'I want to be a model one day', says Kairo Forbes after scooping Favourite African Kidfluencer award

Forbes was presented with her award on Tuesday evening at an exclusive screening at Montecasino, north of Johannesburg

17 July 2024 - 11:57
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Kairo Forbes walks away with the Favourite African Kidfluencer award. She's pictured here with her grandmother and mother Zinhle.
Image: SIYA TEMBE

Kairo Forbes, the daughter of DJ Zinhle and late rapper AKA, has big dreams of becoming a model one day.

She's right on track as the nine-year-old was named Favourite African Kidfluencer by the Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards, which took place at the weekend in California.

Forbes was presented with her award on Tuesday evening at an exclusive screening at Montecasino, north of Johannesburg. 

“Getting this award feels amazing. It makes me feel happy and grateful,” said Forbes.

“I thank God, my family and everyone who supported me from the beginning. I'm grateful to have all of you in my life. 

“If daddy was here, he’d say how super proud he is of me and what a good job I’ve done.”

Kairo Forbes with her mother DJ Zinhle.
Image: SIYA TEMBE

“It also feels great that I’m a role model to a lot of kids who follow me [on social media]. I hope I can teach them to follow their dreams.”

“I want to be a model one day. I love fashion and makeup a lot, so I hope I become one,” she said. 

Forbes was vying for the title against fellow SA kidfluencers, Biko’s Manna, a musical trio that consists of three siblings; Biko,17, Manna,14, and Mfundo, 9, who were also present at the screening. 

This year Mzansi superstar, Tyla also scored herself a nomination for Favourite Global Music Star but lost out to American singer and actor Reneé Rapp.

Image: SIYA TEMBE

This year’s awards were hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke).

An array of stars attended the event including Kelly Rowland, who presented Serena Williams with the Legend Award; plus Heidi Klum, Jelly Roll and Shameik Moore. Taylor Swift was one of the big winners.

Image: SIZWE MASUKU
Nickelodeon Africa presenter Biko Nhlangothi and Kairo Forbes.
Image: SIYA TEMBE
Image: SIZWE MASUKU
Image: SIYA TEMBE

