Take charge of your sexual health: join the #ForeverWena movement

SA has come a long way in the fight against HIV and Aids, yet the epidemic remains a particularly daunting challenge among the country's youth.

According to research, 7.8-million South Africans are living with HIV, with adolescent girls and young women aged 15-24 being disproportionately affected, accounting for 25% of new infections. The high rates of infection among these groups are linked to high community HIV prevalence, gender inequality and age-discordant relationships. Additionally, young men are less likely to be diagnosed and treated, often transmitting HIV to younger female partners, perpetuating an intergenerational cycle of transmission.

Several factors contribute to the high infection rate — poverty, lack of education and limited access to healthcare services are significant determinants. Cultural norms and stigmatisation further complicate matters, deterring many from seeking testing and treatment. And in recent years, an emerging trend of transactional sex or the “blesser” phenomenon has coincided with surging HIV infections among girls and young women (and men).

Empowerment at the centre of the solution

Addressing the high HIV infection rate among young South Africans necessitates a multifaceted approach. It's critical that there is adequate access to credible information about HIV awareness and prevention.

Fuelled by the passion of a new generation that owns their agency for a healthier future, young people must be empowered with accurate information and the resources they need to make healthy sexual choices — for themselves, their partners, and their collective future.