Take charge of your sexual health: join the #ForeverWena movement
Be real with yourself about your sexual health and choose #ForeverWena
SA has come a long way in the fight against HIV and Aids, yet the epidemic remains a particularly daunting challenge among the country's youth.
According to research, 7.8-million South Africans are living with HIV, with adolescent girls and young women aged 15-24 being disproportionately affected, accounting for 25% of new infections. The high rates of infection among these groups are linked to high community HIV prevalence, gender inequality and age-discordant relationships. Additionally, young men are less likely to be diagnosed and treated, often transmitting HIV to younger female partners, perpetuating an intergenerational cycle of transmission.
Several factors contribute to the high infection rate — poverty, lack of education and limited access to healthcare services are significant determinants. Cultural norms and stigmatisation further complicate matters, deterring many from seeking testing and treatment. And in recent years, an emerging trend of transactional sex or the “blesser” phenomenon has coincided with surging HIV infections among girls and young women (and men).
Empowerment at the centre of the solution
Addressing the high HIV infection rate among young South Africans necessitates a multifaceted approach. It's critical that there is adequate access to credible information about HIV awareness and prevention.
Fuelled by the passion of a new generation that owns their agency for a healthier future, young people must be empowered with accurate information and the resources they need to make healthy sexual choices — for themselves, their partners, and their collective future.
And that's where #ForeverWena comes in: this national HIV prevention campaign is poised to empower, destigmatise and drive positive conversation around sexual health.
The message of #ForeverWena is “Choose you!” It’s a rallying call for SA's young people to choose themselves, to choose to put their healthiest foot forward.
At the heart of the #ForeverWena campaign is a WhatsApp Chatbot, which offers users access to the most accurate and credible HIV information, in a language and tone that resonates with them. Using this chatbot, which is available in English, Sesotho and isiZulu, anyone can discover how to protect themselves against HIV, how to get tested and treated, and much more.
To know your sexual health options and choose you, connect via the #ForeverWena WhatsApp Chatbot on 0849526152 or visit the #ForeverWena website.
Advocacy for change
In April 2024, thousands of university students joined hands in a rallying cry for a healthier future. Leading the cry on campuses around SA were multi-award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, and broadcast legend Unathi Nkayi and other celebrities, who pledged their support for the #ForeverWena campaign and highlighted the importance of good sexual health, encouraging students to get tested for HIV, know their status and stay protected.
At one of the country’s most famous social events, the Durban July, ImprintZA designer Mzukisi Mbane used messaging from the placards at these #ForeverWena student rallies to create fresh, unique prints for his red-carpet designs, bringing the voice of SA's young people to life through fashion.
These show-stopping garments, which spoke to messages of empowerment, choice, positive sexual health conversations and inspiration, were proudly worn by A-listers including former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, actors Kwenzo Ngcobo and Dillon Windvogel, medical practitioner and model Karishma Ramdev-Mouton and drag artists Wynand “Tollie Parton” Kotze and Veon “Manila” Wentzel.
Through the resounding voices joined together advocating for the health and wellbeing of the country's young people, #ForeverWena is inspiring and will continue to inspire action in SA and beyond — “protect wena to protect yena”.
This article was sponsored by #ForeverWena.