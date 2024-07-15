Actor Lerato Mvelase hosted the special occasion with a special performance from gospel singer Mpumi Mtsweni, who took attendees back to church. Then there was Afro-pop group Mafikizolo, reminding guests why they are still the best in the game after 27 years. DJ Zinhle blazed the dance floors with her popular hits.
Camidoh from Ghana and Chaka Chaka's son Mfumu Mhinga aka DJ Shilly Mingz were also on the line-up.
Congolese singer-songwriter and dancer Koffi Olomide was also present at the glamourous occasion.
“This is my calling and purpose. I am doing what God called me to do. I appreciate all the accolades, they validate all the efforts I’ve put in throughout the years,” said Chaka Chaka.
The first award ceremony took place in 2011 and was hosted by Imajin & Fusion Global in honour of Ghanaian musician, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.
Chaka Chaka was not the only legend recognised on Saturday, with late icons Brenda Fassie, Hugh Masekela, Lucky Dube and Miriam Makeba receiving the same honour.
“Sending messages through melodies and lyrics has been at the core of our music as Africans and I’m grateful to be a torchbearer of African music. I am an example to the younger generation of musicians that they too, can make an impact with their songs,” she said.
Yvonne Chaka Chaka honoured at Legends and Legacy Ball African Awards
Icon gifted with a 24-carat gold gong, pure-cut gold brooch
Image: Supplied.
Princess of Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, was given royal treatment at the weekend when she was honoured at the Legends and Legacy Ball Africa Awards in Sandton, Johannesburg.
She was gifted with a 24-carat gold gong, pure-cut gold brooch and a traditional garment from Ghana.
The veteran musician was the main honouree at the award ceremony, which for the first time staged in SA. She was recognised for always promoting African music beyond the continent.
“It feels good to be recognised at this calibre. I feel honoured and seen. It’s quite lovely to be given your flowers while you can still smell them,” she said.
“If it wasn’t for artists who opened doors for us, I don’t believe I would have received such an award.
“These artists paved the way for singers such as myself and showed us how to use our craft to promote humanity, fight oppression through songs and spread love through our African culture.”
Actor Lerato Mvelase hosted the special occasion with a special performance from gospel singer Mpumi Mtsweni, who took attendees back to church. Then there was Afro-pop group Mafikizolo, reminding guests why they are still the best in the game after 27 years. DJ Zinhle blazed the dance floors with her popular hits.
Camidoh from Ghana and Chaka Chaka's son Mfumu Mhinga aka DJ Shilly Mingz were also on the line-up.
Congolese singer-songwriter and dancer Koffi Olomide was also present at the glamourous occasion.
“This is my calling and purpose. I am doing what God called me to do. I appreciate all the accolades, they validate all the efforts I’ve put in throughout the years,” said Chaka Chaka.
The first award ceremony took place in 2011 and was hosted by Imajin & Fusion Global in honour of Ghanaian musician, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.
Chaka Chaka was not the only legend recognised on Saturday, with late icons Brenda Fassie, Hugh Masekela, Lucky Dube and Miriam Makeba receiving the same honour.
“Sending messages through melodies and lyrics has been at the core of our music as Africans and I’m grateful to be a torchbearer of African music. I am an example to the younger generation of musicians that they too, can make an impact with their songs,” she said.
Queen Modjadji lead actor Makoma Mohale unfazed by court drama ahead of premiere
Getting roles is spiritual, says Kwenzo Ngcobo as he bags new role on Scandal!
Acting is not an extramural activity to me, it's a profession – Dumisani Mbebe
Daniel Francis delves into representing diverse love stories onscreen
Kay Bikitsha's acting dream sparked by Brenda Ngxoli
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos