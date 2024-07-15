Getting roles is spiritual, says Kwenzo Ngcobo as he bags new role on Scandal!

As Scandal! made history this past weekend by becoming the first SA daily drama to air for seven days, the show’s newest addition, actor Kwenzo Ngcobo says for him getting a role is spiritual.
As Scandal! made history this past weekend by becoming the first SA daily drama to air for seven days, the show’s newest addition, actor Kwenzo Ngcobo says for him getting a role is spiritual.
“There isn’t a technique to this thing [getting roles], most of it is just luck. I usually give it my all when I’m in an audition. Sometimes I get the roles, other times, the roles go to other actors, people don’t know of the roles I’ve lost,” Ngcobo said.
“I believe this whole thing is spiritual. When a role comes to you, it was meant for you as we [actors] are tasked to embody someone’s story – a story that might impact the lives of those watching it.
“So, I’m never really sad when I don’t get a role because I know it wasn’t truly meant for me to help narrate.”
He said he felt honoured to join a show that’s showcased the impeccable talents of Sello Maake KaNcube, Jerry Mofokeng, Hlomla Dandala and Patrick Mofokeng.
Since his meteoric rise to television stardom in 2022 as Qhawe from Showmax’s The Wife, Ngcobo has managed to position himself as one of the leading heart-throbs on South African television.
In the past two years, the 32-year-old has showcased his versatility as an actor by slipping into characters such as the ruthless yet commendable Alex Shabane on Netflix’s Soon Comes Night; a compassionate Kagiso on Red Ink, Jabu who makes a return to the “motherland” on Ekhaya Backpackers and team player Zipho on Mzansi Magic telenovela, Champions.
While he has successfully captured the hearts of many with his brilliant acting and memorable scenes, Ngcobo told Sowetan SMag he was ready to bring viewers to the edge of their seats with his mysterious yet charming new role of Nhloso Gasa on the 19-year-old e.tv show in August.
“This is exciting. I’ve been a fan of Scandal! for many years and to be honest, I just wanted to try something new. The show is known for great storytelling and I knew it would help sharpen my craft and growth as an actor,” said the fan-favourite thespian.
“Some of the cast members are people that I know. One is from my hometown... so, I didn’t feel displaced. I also treat my time on set as I would any. I usually grasp and learn as much as I can from my storyline and colleagues.
“We started shooting my role at the beginning of this month. I wouldn’t say I have a relationship with Nhloso as yet but I know he will grow on me like many of my other characters.”
Ngcobo said he felt no pressure to deliver as he was ready to live up to viewers’ expectations as Nhloso who he is more than certain fans will fall in love with when he makes his debut.
“Nhloso is quite different from what I’ve played before. He’s calm and too tactful, he’s an all-round good guy who faces life and its challenges,” he said.
“I take time in building my characters. I’m not the type of actor who just transforms into a role. I’ve been embodying Nhloso for just a couple of weeks now but I’m glad to be able to challenge myself like this.”
The award-winning actor acknowledged that his addition to the legendary soapie will explode him to an even a bigger audience but what he’s most excited about is minting his name as an actor who hit the ground running and never stopped – from one role to the next since his big break two years ago.
