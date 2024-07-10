All eyes are on Makoma Mohale taking on the titular role in Queen Modjadji and she remains unshaken by the court drama surrounding the epic series.
Speaking to Sowetan after the Pretoria high court struck the urgent application to interdict the series off the roll, Mohale said she was unfazed and excited for the show to premiere on Sunday.
She detailed how the cast had a chance to rub shoulders with the Balobedu royal family during production.
“We met the Balobedu royalty at the beginning stages of shooting the production. When we were being introduced, one of them was quite intrigued by my name,” said Mohale.
“My name and surname represent the nation of the Balobedu. The fourth Rain Queen Modjadji’s name was also Makoma. I remember one of the family members asking where I was originally from and how surprised she was about the coincidence of me playing a character with the same heritage. She even hinted that I was figuratively an ancestor that’s a part of this production.
“That took my breath away. I couldn’t believe I was compared in such high esteem. I can’t even explain that moment as it meant that they don’t just see me as a person playing a character but they see one of them in me.”
Queen Modjadji lead actor Makoma Mohale unfazed by court drama ahead of premiere
Mohale retraces her own Balobedu roots through new series
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied.
The series is produced for MultiChoice by Duma Ndlovu's Rhythm World Productions. Delivering the judgment on Tuesday, acting judge Anthony Minnaar said the matter lacks urgency and the court was not made aware of how the rights of the Rain Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII, will be infringed upon by a work of fiction.
“We only had one person narrating the events that took place to us [actors] during the production phase of the series. Other relatives of the Balobedu royal family assisted with the creative direction. Bab’ Duma [Ndlovu] did further research prior to the shooting,” she said.
“I knew I had to deliver my role to its optimum after we took pictures with the royal family while they were visiting us on set. Also see comments from people on social media on how much I look like Makobo Modjadji – this to me was confirmation that this role was made for me, my ancestors gave this role to me and the Modjadji ancestors also approved for me to lead this series.”
The 27-year-old rising star is fast becoming a household name with her portrayal of Tlhogi in soapie Scandal! The series will make history this weekend by becoming the first SA daily drama to air for seven days.
Having been raised between Mokopane in Limpopo and Soshanguve, northeast of Pretoria, one of her ambitions was to play a role that takes her back to her roots. The Balobedu heritage carried in her names is unmistakable as Mohale's father is from Bolobedu.
“What makes this role more impactful is that I play a character that lived on earth before. Not only is this my first major role but being a part of this production helped me to go back to where I originally come from, my province of Limpopo.
“My father is from Jokong village in Bolobedu but I was raised at GaLekalakala (a village outside Mokopane town). The last time I was there [in Bolobedu] I was eight years old,” she said.
“It makes me feel proud to represent my people. I also wanted to see my dad’s reaction as he is big on our heritage. The pride on his face that his daughter is telling a story so impactful in our history.”
