Sadiki added that she was grateful that nobody got hurt in the fire.
“I was telling my children that I want them to be grateful for life. Anything could have happened because the fire started upstairs close to their rooms. I wonder if this could’ve happened at night, my husband and I wouldn’t have sensed or smelled the fire. I’m just grateful this incident happened during the day,” she said.
“God is really miraculous. He made sure that my children were unharmed because no shop could replace my children. God left me with everything that I need at this moment even though all that I own is burnt to the ground. I know we can recover – even if it takes us 10 years, it's OK.”
On Monday night, Sadiki shared a video on social media of her house going up in flames. She has been met with outpouring messages of support from the public and fellow celebrities including Khabonina Qubeka, Uyanda Mbuli, Winnie Mashaba, Hellen Motsuki, Dineo Ranaka, as well as Ntando Duma.
“When I got to my sister-in-law’s house and my children were in PJs, I realised the small things we take for granted. Everyone has been so helpful. Tumisho Masha went out of his way to buy my children their PJs so that they can sleep peacefully without asking about what happened,” she said.
“My sister gave me some clothes to sleep in and I realised that I don’t have a drawer which I can pull a pair of socks from.
“As I saw my house burning, I knew that we were going to start from zero. I told my children that they had to be OK with it. There is no time to get emotional, even when they go back to school after their mid-break, they should know that.
“I told them that unlike the other children, they will have to start the year afresh, from their stationery to their uniforms and other things. I’m telling them all of this to prepare them for the real world.”
Skeem Saam's Innocent Sadiki sheds light on moments before her home went up in smoke
Actor says two months ago her house was 'suspiciously' flooded with water and now investigations are underway
Image: Supplied.
Skeem Saam actor Innocent Sadiki has detailed what transpired before her R3m home in Fourways, Johannesburg, went up in flames on Monday afternoon.
According to Sadiki, who plays the role of Sthoko on the SABC 1 daily drama, her home was engulfed by fire about 2pm when her two children, aged five and 13 were home with their helper.
The actress and her husband, Phindulo, said they were shocked to receive a call that their home was on fire.
“My husband and I are fine but our children are the ones who are traumatised. My children are still processing what happened,” Sadiki told SowetanLIVE on Tuesday morning.
“When my husband and I arrived at the fire scene, I had no chance to get emotional, I knew as the adult in this, I needed to deal with everything and not focus on my emotions.
Sadiki estimates that their property and belongings are valued at R5m – the house at R3m and belongings at R2m. They are awaiting an investigation to find out what caused the fire.
“This experience is humbling but I can’t seem to shake the feeling that this is a personal attack. About three months ago, we walked into my kitchen from church to find it flooded and to this day, we don’t know how it got flooded,” she said.
“Then recently the equipment from our church was stolen after a break-in and now this? A fire? I can’t even open a case because we don’t know who is responsible for all of this. My whole house is now gone with all the things we bought to make it feel like a home. Investigations are being done and we will all know what is truly going on.”
Jerry Phele insists there’s still more to offer to live up to his legendary status
Sadiki added that she was grateful that nobody got hurt in the fire.
“I was telling my children that I want them to be grateful for life. Anything could have happened because the fire started upstairs close to their rooms. I wonder if this could’ve happened at night, my husband and I wouldn’t have sensed or smelled the fire. I’m just grateful this incident happened during the day,” she said.
“God is really miraculous. He made sure that my children were unharmed because no shop could replace my children. God left me with everything that I need at this moment even though all that I own is burnt to the ground. I know we can recover – even if it takes us 10 years, it's OK.”
On Monday night, Sadiki shared a video on social media of her house going up in flames. She has been met with outpouring messages of support from the public and fellow celebrities including Khabonina Qubeka, Uyanda Mbuli, Winnie Mashaba, Hellen Motsuki, Dineo Ranaka, as well as Ntando Duma.
“When I got to my sister-in-law’s house and my children were in PJs, I realised the small things we take for granted. Everyone has been so helpful. Tumisho Masha went out of his way to buy my children their PJs so that they can sleep peacefully without asking about what happened,” she said.
“My sister gave me some clothes to sleep in and I realised that I don’t have a drawer which I can pull a pair of socks from.
“As I saw my house burning, I knew that we were going to start from zero. I told my children that they had to be OK with it. There is no time to get emotional, even when they go back to school after their mid-break, they should know that.
“I told them that unlike the other children, they will have to start the year afresh, from their stationery to their uniforms and other things. I’m telling them all of this to prepare them for the real world.”
I was in The Masked Singer SA to win it — Warren Masemola
Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida finds confidence to pursue music career
Kay Bikitsha's acting dream sparked by Brenda Ngxoli
Kiss it better, baby! Youngins' Tabile Tau opens up
What to expect from SMag's youth issue starring Youngins cast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos