I was in The Masked Singer to win it — Warren Masemola
Actor thrilled about winning the singing show as Giraffe on son's birthday
Warren Masemola says winning the second season of The Masked Singer SA is a self-confidence booster especially since he has had a two-year acting dry spell.
The top actor on Saturday was crowned The Masked Singer SA champion as Giraffe, after the footsteps of season one winner Holly Rey.
He beat former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida as Blue Crane, fellow actor Aubrey Poo as Owl and gospel superstar SbuNoah as Gold.
“I haven’t been on TV for over two years and I miss doing TV. This was another opportunity to do what I do best and enjoy the most which is entertaining the people,” he said.
“Being on the show was a way for me to get in touch with my people and to give them love. SA recognises me because I’m real, up to the point where I don’t get to be called by my character name, I am called by my name and surname. It could be my flair or talent that I showcase on the screen.
“Without blowing my own horn, I get all these accolades because of the amount of preparation I put into my craft. When I first stepped on [Masked Singer ], I decided that even if people were to pick it up that it’s me behind the Giraffe, I was going to deliver a stellar performance that would not only be entertaining but would showcase our culture and music.”
The 41-year-old actor, week after week, left viewers as well as the show’s detectives — J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlophe — entertained.
“The only thing challenging was the mask. It is heavy and has a long neck and a face. I had a fan about my forehead and another one just about my chin that would blow uncomfortable air in my nose. But despite all of that, I was in it to win it,” he said.
Figuring out that Masemola was the celebrity behind the identity of Giraffe was easy, as the viewers and detectives guessed from the get-go.
“I knew the format of the show before I got invited to do it. Even without knowing who the other contestants were, I was just in it, to win it. I believed it and I came out correct,” he said.
“I was very particular. From the choices of songs to the level of competitiveness I had with the other masks, even though I didn’t know who they were. Everything was calculated and I made sure to characterise the Giraffe, to keep me going to the finale.”
The biggest highlight from Masemola was the finale airing the same night as his son Mansa-Kgomo Masemola’s fourth birthday.
“I was so caught up in my world that I was clueless as to who the celebrities behind the masks were. Of course, I tried to guess who they were but I failed, none of my guesses were correct,” he said.
“The special thing about the Giraffe is that it’s my son’s favourite animal. How ironic is it that the night of the finale airs on his birthday? He is going to be so surprised to see Papa on screen as the Giraffe... I think witnessing that moment will live on within me.”
