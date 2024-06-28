“Being in a band with my siblings is chaotic at times but it’s an absolute joy. My siblings are my best friends, for real,” Biko said.
Musical siblings Biko’s Manna proves that it runs in the family
Trio come from a lineage of esteemed musicians
Image: Supplied.
Biko Nhlangothi knew when she was gifted a pink guitar by her grandparents Thenjiwe and Tu Nokwe on her fifth birthday that she was destined for the world’s stage.
Biko,17, together with her siblings Manna, 14 and Mfundo, 9, form music trio Biko’s Manna.
That dream of being on the world’s stages has already come true with them appearing on American television show The Jennifer Hudson Show and America’s Got Talent. They come from a lineage of esteemed musicians including their parents Ayanda Nhlangothi and Sebone Rangata – also known as King Bzorobzarabza.
“The pink guitar that my grandparents bought me when I was five played a significant role in introducing me into the music industry,” Biko said.
“I began singing at my granny’s rehearsal room and randomly asking the bands that used to rehearse there to play anything, and I would compose a song on the spot.
“This caught the attention of my music teacher Bheki Khoza, who started teaching my siblings and I music. When I gained the skill of playing a few chords, I remember locking myself in my room writing and composing songs. My dad would then capture and record them in case the songs might become a hit one day.”
Biko’s Manna first made a name for themselves two years ago with their viral rendition of I Want You Back by The Jackson 5.
“Being in a band with my siblings is chaotic at times but it’s an absolute joy. My siblings are my best friends, for real,” Biko said.
“The cool thing about being in a band with my brothers is that we would make jokes about almost anything, our bond is unstoppable. The most common thing I’ve picked up myself is that their presence always comforts me whenever I feel nervous or tense before going on stage.
“The love we get from our supporters is enormous and we are constantly filled with gratitude whenever we get to meet our supporters. The joy in their eyes tells us that they really love us.”
The trio is nominated for Favourite Kidfluencer at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. They will face off with Kairo Forbes, Dream Catchers Academy, DJ Wysei and Boluwatife Balogun.
“I was over the moon when I found out that we were nominated. This is our first-ever nomination. I could not believe that something that we’ve dreamed of for a long time is actually becoming a reality,” Biko said.
“I was honestly so proud of how far we’ve come. Looking back from where it started and where it is now, is a feeling I cannot describe. We’re just so grateful to God and cannot wait to see what the future holds for us.”
While her baby brother Mfundo got to teach Hudson one of the SA’s popular dance moves, Tshwala Bam, Biko will dip her feet into presenting as the new host of Nickelodeon Africa.
“It’s amazing to think about where I come from to where I am now. I always loved talking and presenting. I remember I’d take videos of myself cooking, pretending I was in a cooking show, or take videos of myself pretending I was in a talk show, but I never really thought that one day it’ll actually be my career,” she said.
“Getting that call from the Nick Family saying that I got the job was a very emotional moment for me. I could not believe that I was about to step into this new journey and learn new things along the way.”
