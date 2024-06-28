DJ Zinhle and Lwah Ndlunkulu are hoping for a clean sweep with four nominations each at the third annual Basadi in Music Awards (Bima).
The nominations announced on Thursday saw Zinhle get two nods for Collaboration of the Year plus DJ of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.
“I don’t get a lot of nominations, especially for my DJing career, so this is very exciting and an honour for me,” said Zinhle. “I was even nominated twice in one category, this one is special for me, especially because I love both songs so much.
“I really hope I win one of them because that will mean I have one for both. I am so excited to be nominated and I’m looking forward to the night of the awards.”
Ndlunkulu said her nominations were evidence that she truly is the first lady of Nkabi Records.
She’s nominated for Afro-Pop Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.
“Words can’t explain how happy and grateful I am to get this type of recognition, especially as a female musician. It also means my work is loved by people, but what warms my heart is the support I get from my fans. I’m truly thankful.”
Bima nominations for DJ Zinhle and Lwah Ndlunkulu
We have over 24,000 submissions — founder Modise
Image: Supplied
DJ Zinhle and Lwah Ndlunkulu are hoping for a clean sweep with four nominations each at the third annual Basadi in Music Awards (Bima).
The nominations announced on Thursday saw Zinhle get two nods for Collaboration of the Year plus DJ of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.
“I don’t get a lot of nominations, especially for my DJing career, so this is very exciting and an honour for me,” said Zinhle. “I was even nominated twice in one category, this one is special for me, especially because I love both songs so much.
“I really hope I win one of them because that will mean I have one for both. I am so excited to be nominated and I’m looking forward to the night of the awards.”
Ndlunkulu said her nominations were evidence that she truly is the first lady of Nkabi Records.
She’s nominated for Afro-Pop Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.
“Words can’t explain how happy and grateful I am to get this type of recognition, especially as a female musician. It also means my work is loved by people, but what warms my heart is the support I get from my fans. I’m truly thankful.”
Image: Stills by Tom
The announcement event featured performances by Wanda Baloyi and Makhanj, while DJ Mmatsheko Mosito set the decks ablaze.
Reality TV star and broadcaster Lethabo “Lejoy” Mathatho is also thrilled to be nominated again this year for Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year. She will compete with Mpumi Mlambo, Mroza Buthelezi, Catherine Mahamo and Lebo Maoela.
Though she didn’t scoop the award last year, being recognised is enough for Mathatho.
“We have seen Bima give recognition to women since its inception. It’s truly admirable how constant they are in shining the light to women in radio,” she said. “I’ve been doing this for 18 years and it’s good to know you’re doing well. Someone might say, ‘Yeah, let’s wait for you to win [an award] first’, but I believe you don’t need to wait for that. All you need is for someone to say ’We see you', and that will be good enough.
Image: MASI LOSI
“I’m super excited that breakfast show Ditlalemeso is being recognised the way it is, especially at one of SA’s top leading radio stations, Thobela FM. This nomination is simply telling me to keep going.”
International superstar Tyla is nominated for Pop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Styled Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.
Radio personality Unathi Nkayi will host the awards, coinciding with Women's Month, at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on August 10.
CEO and founder Hloni Modise — SMag's 2022 Woman of the Year in Media — said she was overwhelmed by how the awards have grown in three years.
“I didn’t think we would make it to the third year. So many people come to me and told me what these awards mean to them. I think that’s what keeps me going,” she said. “We have over 24,000 submissions and that's the biggest ever achieved. This shows me the confidence people have in the brand and its growth.”
Lwah’s hard work pays off as she grabs top awards
Late Bosman gets two nominations for Basadi Music Awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos