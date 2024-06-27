Janet Jackson and Jill Scott are not the only American superstars coming to SA in September, Keyshia Cole will also perform in Mzansi during the same month.
Days after Jackson and Scott set the stage ablaze at DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, the Heaven Sent hit-maker will embark on a three-city tour.
The 42-year-old Grammy-nominated singer will kick off her tour at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on September 26.
Then she will take to the stage at the Sun City Superbowl in North West on September 28; wrapping up at Pretoria’s SunBet Arena at Time Square on September 29.
“We are thrilled to be bringing one of R&B’s finest performers Keyshia Cole to SA for the very first time,” says Glen Netshipise, CEO of Glen21 Entertainment.
“Not only does her music resonate with audiences around the globe, but she has a huge following in the country. Having witnessed her live, we know that her South African fans are in for a show to remember. Expect an unforgettable night of positive vibes, high energy and great soulful music – the perfect combination.”
Earlier this week it was announced that three-time Grammy winner Scott will perform at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday, September 22 with Jackson performing a day early on Saturday September 21.
American singer Keyshia Cole to stage three-city SA tour
Grammy-nominated singer will kick off her tour in Cape Town in September
Image: Supplied
