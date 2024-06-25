Robbie Malinga Jr believes he’s one of most misunderstood nepo babies

These days he is also known by his rap moniker Rob Mally.
Shamiso Mosaka, Tank The Rock Star, Phila Madlingozi plus AJ and Owami Mafokate complete the nepo babies in the reality show.
Image: Supplied.
Robbie Malinga Jr believes that he’s one of the most misunderstood nepo babies.
The aspirant musician, known for his lavish lifestyle with luxury-defining products, is the son of late musician Robbie Malinga. He forms part of the cast of reality TV show Born Into Fame zooming in on the personal lives of celebrity kids following in the footsteps of their famous parents.
Malinga Jr has not been short of controversies in the public eye following his father's death in December 2017. Many internet users have often described his social media presence as bizarre. One of them was taking over his father’s Instagram account and making it his own. More backlash came when he posted how he was lavish living with content featuring luxury clothing and cars.
“Nothing much has changed over the years. I have and still am at the forefront, in terms of the public image, of my family’s legacy. I run everything in front of the public eye. Back then it used to be my dad but now I’ve taken over,” said the 23-year-old rapper.
“Losing my dad at 16 was quite difficult. I was in grade 10 and I had to navigate life without him. I then got to matric and he was not there… he wasn’t there to see me get that far in my schooling.
“Fortunately, I managed to get there with the support of my mother [Ann Malinga] – she has been my rock through it all.”
These days he is also known by his rap moniker Rob Mally.
“My mother helped build me into the man I am today. She’s actually the head of the house. She hustles for my sister and I. She makes sure things are still running smoothly when it comes to providing for us,” he said.
“When my dad died, she made sure that the love at home was still the same as when he was still alive.”
He added that he was unfazed by the criticism he will receive from TV viewer on the new reality show.
“I feel like the show will show people a different view of who I am as opposed to what they see on social media. They make their conclusion based on pictures that I post and with this show, they’ll get to learn and know my character and who I am. They’ll get to see how down-to-earth I am,” he said.
“The show itself is a different dynamic… it’s something I haven’t done before especially shooting with a lot of people. It was quite fascinating getting to learn my cast mates’ background and their personalities, and the common things we share as kids of famous people. I’m glad that I got to be myself around them. Overall, we’re all having so much fun.”
Shamiso Mosaka, Tank The Rock Star, Phila Madlingozi plus AJ and Owami Mafokate complete the nepo babies in the reality show.
