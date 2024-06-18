Actor, writer and comedian TJ Mokhuane had to dig deeper for his most challenging role yet playing queer teenager Thabang.
Real name Thato Mokhuane from Itsoseng, North West, he has already made a name for himself with roles in The River, Isithembiso, Lithapo and Isono.
New Mzansi Magic 13-part series Ha Molefi depicts queer teen in Pimville navigating the ballroom world, a strained relationship with his father and the loss of his mother.
“I fully understand that this role is a sensitive one. According to me, the storyline is quite impactful hence I had to dig deep within myself to understand the unique challenges and experiences a queer kid like Thabang faces,” he said.
“My other aim, while carrying the role, was to give a non-stereotypical or caricature portrayal of the character because he’s ‘different’. I also had very supportive cast-mates who held my hand whenever I was unsure of myself.”
The 26-year-old actor stars opposite Dingaan Khumalo, Tumi Morake and Niza Jay on the show.
“I have been an ally of my rainbow friends for years now. In knowing and understanding them, I’ve gained a lot of empathy for them and I realised how misunderstood they are in society,” he said. “I spent numerous hours of research outside of the material I was given by production to bring Thabang to life.”
Mokhuane first got into acting in 2017, leading him to drop out of his BCom in Industrial Psychology at North West University (NWU).
He later enrolled to study film and television at the University of Johannesburg, and then scored his debut role of Tshepo in The River.
TJ Mokhuane to challenge himself with queer teen role on Ha Molefi
The 26-year-old actor stars opposite Dingaan Khumalo, Tumi Morake and Niza Jay on the show
Image: Supplied.
Mokhuane's love for the arts is rooted in the influence of his mother, who loved theatre and jazz music. “I sang in a choir, became a member of our version of 'Soul Buddyz' clubs, and participated in debates,” he said.
“I remember being so impressed by 2005’s masterpiece Tsotsi. Presley Chweneyagae took what we stigmatised as a township thug and turned him into a person we can empathise with. A beautiful story of redemption… after seeing his portrayal, I knew I wanted to do that.
“When I re-watched the film in 2017, I decided to drop out of the NWU and come to Joburg to pursue an acting career.”
Mokhuane has shared the screen with big names such as Sindi Dlathu, Nthati Moshesh, Hamilton Dhlamini and his idol Chweneyagae, who played Cobra in The River.
He hopes to one day play the son of veteran actor Florence Masebe.
“I love telling stories, be it through performance, writing or even stand-up, it’s what I love doing, I can’t help it," he said.
"So, my goal is to diversify myself. Do more within this TV thing as a writer and producer – I’ve been an actor for six years and I’m loving it so far – I don’t plan on quitting anytime soon.”
