The budding R&B sensation has just dropped her debut album On Air – an 18-track offering succeeding her two EPs.
“I’m still struggling to figure out that this is actual reality. When you follow your dreams, there are so many battles you’d have to fight internally and externally. The internal battle of not just pursuing a dream but believing that you deserve it is what a lot of artists have to fight,” she said.
“So, this has been surreal for me but in a good way.”
With a gradual resurgence of R&B back in mainstream front, she intends to be one of the novice faces leading this comeback.
“I know I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and the genre I make is not everyone’s favourite but how I execute it is the only way I know how. Just learning to be myself the entire time is very key to me,” she said.
Her single Call Me got her nominated for Best R&B Artist at the Metro FM Music Awards in April. Although she didn't walk away with the award, it was enough to assure her that she is on the right track.
“I will continue to be intentional in my messaging. I want to make music that reassures my listeners of the complex emotions or feelings that they have about themselves or their lives," she said.
"I want them to know that it’s okay to do things that aren’t the status quo and that it’s okay not to have it all figured out… that’s life. What I’m more concerned about is living a fulfilling life through my music.”
Rising star Filah Lah Lah wants to live 'a fulfilling life through my music'
Musician says her mother influenced her fashion sense
Image: Supplied.
Rising star Filah Lah Lah got it from her mamma – crediting her mother for her avant-garde fashion plus off-kilter style that have made her stand out to become one of the most exciting names to watch this Youth Month.
But it's not just her attention-grabbing looks that have made the 28-year-old from Pretoria stand out, her indie and alternative R&B sound have been equally captivating. So much so that her idiosyncratic take on culture and music have caught the attention of Apple Music's Africa Rising platform, which offers global support to promising newcomers on the continent.
Real name Reabetswe Fila Ranamane, while her mother is her style icon, she cites Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross as her biggest sonic influences.
“My mom is an icon when it comes to fashion and style. She has taught me to enjoy doing things my way in terms of style and personal appearance," she said.
“I believe everyone’s niche is closely associated with who they are as a person. I’ve realised that self-assurance allows you to get closer to your niche.”
