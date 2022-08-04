DJ Zinhle on rumoured beef with Pearl Thusi and co-parenting with AKA

In a new interview with SMag, DJ Zinhle has addressed pressing questions from fans about her personal life from rumours about beef with BFF Pearl Thusi, her romance with Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mohosana of Black Motion, co-parenting with baby daddy AKA and coping with her ex's new girlfriend Nadia Nakai.
This is ahead of the second season of her reality show, DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected this Saturday.
What is the status of your relationship with Pearl Thusi?
Pearl and I are fine… we have an everlasting sisterhood. Much like every relationship has its ups and downs, we go through that as well. We are at a point in our lives where we don’t have to explain ourselves to people as long as we’re accountable to each other and our friendship.
What's your reactions to comments on social media about embracing Nadia Nakai?
Firstly, people don’t think about how badly their comments can affect me, Kiernan, Bongani or even Nadia... It’s a conversation that’s happening in real-time and if people choose to ridicule how I am co-parenting and who I choose to embrace in my life as a bad thing, then we are going nowhere as black people.
Image: Stills By Tom
Image: Stills By Tom
Instead of taking black people forward, we are holding them [back] for the sake of "black Twitter", which is predominantly about mocking people and sensationalism. Something as positive as two women having mutual respect should be seen as a good example and not expect bad intentions. They should see the value in getting along and not look out for how bad it is.
How do you deal with the constant criticism on social media?
Not too well. Back in the day, I thought Shwashwi was the worst because I’d always be anxious about everything... but little did I know there would be something like social media. It’s the biggest pandemic we have in our era and I think people aren’t aware of how toxic it is to someone’s life. We can’t be bringing each other down like this as black people.
I know I live my life in the public eye and share certain things in my life but that doesn’t mean I am open to being mocked or judged. We need to change this narrative. Since realising how toxic social media is, I’ve learnt to structure my life in such a way that I release myself from being a target by these people.
How are you and your partner Murdah Bongz?
People don’t realise how much of a support system that man is to me. Whenever he has to travel, I feel like my world is falling apart. That man is everything to me and I love him.
Image: Stills By Tom
How do you balance motherhood and your busy schedule?
With my little one, Asante, she forced me to just be more involved than I was when Kairo was young. I always try not to miss any moments with my kids. If I can, I travel with them. I always make a conscious decision every day about how I can spend time with my kids.
Fortunately, I have a good family structure, with Kairo’s grandmother and Asante’s grandmother who are very supportive – I don’t usually feel that I have to overcompensate when I have neglected them because their grandmothers are there.
