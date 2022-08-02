×

Culture

Katlego Maboe returns to the small screen on Expresso Morning Show

“It truly is difficult to put into words what I feel at the moment – being back to the place I called home for a decade”– Maboe

02 August 2022 - 09:57
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Katlego Maboe is set to make a comeback to television.
Image: Instagram

Embattled TV personality Katlego Maboe is set to officially return to Expresso Morning Show next week Monday.

TV channel S3 and production company Cardova TV confirmed the news in a joint statement issued to Sowetan on Tuesday morning.

The SA Film and Television Awards (Safta) winning presenter was axed from the show in late 2020 after a public cheating scandal, followed by allegations of abuse levelled against him by his former partner.

“At the end of 2020, Katlego Maboe took time off as presenter from Expresso to focus on personal matters that stemmed from allegations of abuse that were made against him. After a protracted legal process, the courts absolved Katlego against these allegations in January 2022,” the statement read.

“On his big return next Monday, Katlego will be in conversation with Graeme Richards in what promises to be an emotional sit-down as Katlego unpacks the challenging journey he has been on over the past two years and how he got back to himself.”

Sowetan has further confirmed that Maboe will be back as regular presenter after the Monday episode on the show airing between 6am and 9am weekdays.

“It truly is difficult to put into words what I feel at the moment – being back to the place I called home for a decade,” said Maboe.

“I'm filled with so much gratitude for all those who have been supportive and encouraging throughout this journey and I'm looking forward to having the opportunity, once again, to help an incredible team deliver an inspiring show to our people.”

“I'm a mixture of tingling nerves and childlike excitement at the thought of the first ‘Good morning!’ and I hope that when all is said and done, I would have done everyone proud. Thank you all.”

Patience Stevens, Cardova TV MD, said: “Domestic violence is a serious problem in our society, and one which Cardova as a company stands strongly against. We are relieved that the legal process has run its course and that Katlego has cleared himself in court of such allegations. He is a rare talent and we are very happy to be welcoming him back to Expresso.”

“S3 has always viewed the allegations levelled against Mr Maboe in a serious light and we are delighted that the courts have exonerated him and he can now return to the Expresso family as the host of the show,” said Pat van Heerden, S3 head of channel.

