‘How to Ruin Christmas’ and 'City Ses’la' star Busisiwe Lurayi has died

TV and stage actor Busi Lurayi, famous for her role as Tumi in Netflix comedy series How To Ruin Christmas, has died.

Her management Eye Media Artists confirmed the news to Sowetan on the phone and referred the publication to a statement posted on its social media page for further details.

“We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi," read the statement.

"Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report.

"We humbly request that you allow us as family to come to terms with this tragic news. We thank you for your support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available."

Lurayi also acted in TV shows such Sokhulu & Partners, Generations, City Ses’la, City Ses’Topla and Vutha. The actress won a South African TV and Film Award (Safta) for best supporting actress in a comedy in 2006. She was nominated last year for the same award.

This is a developing story.