A disturbing tale of colonialism and missionaries in Xhosaland

Title: A Sin of Omission

Author: Marguerite Poland

Publisher: Penguin Books

Reviewer: Tumo Mokone

I don't have an English word that I have used before to describe the rollercoaster of emotions through which the story of this book took me.

Queasy perhaps, an old word I have come across through reading but never used in spoken or written English before.

A Sin of Omission is a story of a young Xhosa Anglican priest, Reverend Stephen Mzamane, in the midst of the quest by the British to intensify colonial aspirations through missionary work in what today is known as the Eastern Cape.

Sickening are the methods the colonials employ, like using their Christian faith to undermine native populations, their cultures, beliefs and even discarding their equality before universal law and God.

Earlier in the 19th century, the British set up a colonial administration after defeating Xhosa kingdoms with their superior weapons of war. At the same time the Mfengu people had just arrived in Xhosaland, a situation which afforded the British the opportunity to impose the divide and rule strategy, fostering "friendlier" cooperation with the new arrivals.

Needless to say, the Xhosas (referred to in the book as the Ngqika and the Gcaleka) develop a negative vibe of mistrust towards the Mfengu.

The entire story is a tale of animosity put together in an alluring manner by the power of storytelling the author Marguerite Poland possesses.

A little boy, Malusi Mzamane, is "rescued" from the bush, where older brother Mzamo loses sight of him while out searching for edible plants during the post-Nongqawuse famine.

His "rescuer", Reverend Basil Rutherford, brings him to his mission home and together with his wife promptly conscripts Malusi to the orphanage of African children which they run.

The orphanage does ease the children's hunger but also brings in useful funding from the colonial administration, which spruces up the lifestyle of the Rutherfords.

Even after finding out that the "lost" boy belongs to the Mzamane family not very far away, Rev Rutherford promotes his family, meaning orphanage, as a better place for Malusi than for him to return to his own family of "heathens".

As he progresses in life and colonial education Malusi is baptised, given a new name, Stephen, and sent off to the Native College in Grahamstown where his older brother Mzamo is already a student.

From there Stephen is awarded a scholarship and shipped off to England, in 1869, to the Missionary College in Canterbury, the spiritual home of the Church of England, aka Anglican.

The scholarship is initially earmarked for Mzamo but for his growing nonconformity, driven by a quest to return to his Ngqika roots and be treated as an equal among men, black or white, sees the honour going to his acquiescent younger brother.

Through hateful disposition of white churchmen, unequal treatment of missionaries according to race, sexual scandals and foundations of the armed Struggle against colonialism, Rev Mzamane remains steadfast to his call to serve God.

His older brother Mzamo, who ends up quitting the humiliation of colonial service as a poorly paid court interpreter, to take up arms in the freedom fight, leaves Stephen with these words before he is hanged: "There is one God. Mveli-Nqangi. He is not an Englishman."

Poland is a keen storyteller.

A Sin of Omission is well-written with charming turn of phrase and hugely educational historical perspective, despite the debilitating theme of racial oppression.

The usage of Xhosa phrases and words, which never throws off readers with no knowledge of the language, adds to the book's idiosyncratic flavour.