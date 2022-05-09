×

Culture

Daily hospital soapie cancelled

09 May 2022 - 15:21
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
The TV show has been cancelled.
Image: Supplied.

The daily medical drama, Durban Gen, starring Meshack Mavuso and Nelisiwe Sibiya among other top actors, has been cancelled after two years.

Local channel e.tv confirmed on Monday that the telenovela produced by Stained Glass TV and airing weekdays at 6:30pm  had been axed. The last episode will air next January.

“e.tv can confirm that the hospital drama, Durban Gen, will be coming to an end in January 2023. The decision to decommission the daily drama is part of a business strategy which includes the ongoing review of the on-air life cycle of all our shows,” the channel said.

“e.tv continues to look forward to fulfilling its mandate of producing exceptional and relevant local content and the production has successfully achieved its part of the obligation throughout the past two years. Durban Gen first aired in October 2020.”

Durban Gen joins The Queen, which will also conclude after seven years next year January.

Local daily drama Lingashoni, airing on 1Magic, will also end around the same time.

