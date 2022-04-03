Mphowabadimo crowned Big Brother Mzansi champion

Michelle “Mphowabadimo” Mvundla from Daveyton was crowned Big Brother Mzansi champion on Sunday night after 13 weeks of being under 24/7 watch on live television.

Mvundla, who was the only woman in the top five, beat Gash1 to win the R2m grand prize and titleholder of the season.

Most viewers resonated with Mvundla because she represented a community of spiritual healers, an aspect she chose to highlight in her Big Brother journey.

The show made its long-awaited return in January and introduced SA to contestants such as Terry Treasure, Vyno, Dinky Bliss, B.U and Venus.