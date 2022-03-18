TxC ready to rule music world
Amapiano duo more than just pretty faces
Amapiano duo Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke, collectively known as TxC, are set to rule the music world.
The dynamic duo, known for rocking parties across the globe, may be fresh on the block with their music career spanning just two years, but Reid, 25, and Hefke, 27, firmly believe they’ve got what it takes to collaborate with the likes of Nigerian superstar Davido.
TxC have collaborated with hot names in the music industry, namely Dinky Kunene, Daliwonga, DJ Task, Unlimited Souls and Amaroto.
With a niche eye for fashion and their passion for music, TxC chat to Sowetan on why they think the amapiano culture will continue to root for them as they embark on their musical journey.
How did you two ladies meet?
We are two girls from Port Elizabeth (now known as Gqeberha) and we’ve always been a duo. We met at a very young age and haven’t left each other’s side ever since.
We’ve always been into music. The TxC brand started after we were inspired by our ex-boyfriends who were DJs. We were always around them and they’d show us how to manoeuvre our way around the decks.
We then decided to sign up for lessons at a deejaying school and things have picked up since then.
What pushed you to pursue your music career?
We saw that there were not a lot of coloured female DJs in the music industry, so we decided to take the risk and move to Johannesburg to start our music career. And, I’m glad to say that move was the best we’ve ever made.
What do you enjoy most about being a DJ?
We get to travel the world and make people from various walks of life dance to our beat.
What are the cons of being a female DJ?
The fact that people think they can take advantage of us because we are female, so we are always on high alert not to get scammed or ripped off from what we deserve.
Was it easy choosing the genre you perform?
Because we are the same person, it wasn’t tough choosing the kind of genre we wanted to play as DJs.
How do you negate the notion that attractive looking women are good DJs? Do you think you are more than just your looks?
When we started, people judged us based on our looks but now after two years, it’s quite clear that we are talented. I mean, we’ve travelled all over the world.
We know we are good looking but that's not the only thing we’ve got to offer.
