Imbewu moves to early time slot as e.tv introduces new 'adult' show

Leleti Khumalo’s Imbewu: The Seed is moving to 9pm next month, with new adult show The Black Door helmed by Mandla N taking over the show’s time-slot.

American soapie Days Of Our Lives will go off air from April 11, as free-to-air commercial broadcaster e.tv moves towards more local content.

Due to popular demand from viewers, season 5 of Imbewu will launch in the new 9pm time-slot.

Black Brain Pictures, the production company that created DiepCity and Lockdown, will spearhead the new 9.30pm daily drama, The Black Door.

The show set to premiere on April 11 depicts the world of prostitution. It’s been described as raunchy, provocative, dark, risqué and graphic with lots of nudity. Sowetan has learned that the show will have an age restriction of 16, with no reruns in daytime as a result.

The show will be headlined by Zamani Mbatha (Isithembiso and Rhythm City), Linda Sebezo (Isibaya) and Thobani Nzuza (eHostela).

“It’s was beautiful crafting the show, because we had to make sure that it’s not just about shocking the audience or sensationalism, but at the end of the day narrative is key,” Mpumi Nhlapo, executive producer at Black Brain Pictures said.

“What’s going to make it different is that the use of sex is for shock factor without delving into the story. Not only are we going to go there, but we going to make them anchored stories.

“Another big thing is we pushed the production value. We didn’t want to be a typical studio shoot. So we went big and we build an actual set on location.”

Isono: The Sin that aired on BET Africa starring Nthati Moshesh in the lead will now air on the channel, in the 8.30pm time slot. It’s a rerun of the season that aired on BET Africa.

The channel confirmed to Sowetan that regular daily dramas Scandal! (entering 20 years), House of Zwide and Durban Gen have been given the green light for new seasons.