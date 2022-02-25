Moghelingz breaking out as one of SA's top social media creatives

TikTok sensation Moghelingz is leading the pack as one of SA's most creative social media creators and it's all thanks to those fab wigs, funny facial expressions and ever-so-hilarious satirical content.

With over 800,000 followers on the short-video format platform, Moghelingz continues to push strides by giving a funny take to African childhood stories that many followers can resonate with.

Moghelingz, real name Banele Ndaba, has mastered the art of content creation after launching in 2017 and is considered one of the funniest social media users at the moment.

“I used to call my friends bo moghel and because I like being unique, I would tell them to call me moghelingz, which I think sounds cooler. Banele is a name my parents gave me but it’s too basic… I wanted a name that would help me grow my brand," Moghelingz says.

“I base my content on African moms, throwbacks of what we used to do as kids, just feel-good content. The thing is, social media tends to only show us the luxurious and glamorous life which makes us forget the things that made us happy as African children."

The 19-year-old first started sharing skits on Instagram and Twitter before TikTok rose to popularity, but Moghelingz never imagined monetising on the craft.