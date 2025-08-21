Catch the legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill at the 2025 DStv Delicious Festival powered by LottoStar
The icon headlines a stellar line-up of top local and global acts at SA’s greatest showcase of food, music, art and fashion. Book your tickets now
Joburg's Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will once again come alive with a vibrant fusion of flavours and sounds as The DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival powered by LottoStar returns on Heritage Day weekend (September 20 and 21).
“We can’t wait to welcome fans to a weekend that celebrates us all through music and food as we come together during Heritage Month,” says Funeka Peppeta, the festival's marketing director.
“We’re proud to announce the phenomenal artist line-up for Sunday, with Saturday’s main acts and the Channel O Dance Stage line-up to be revealed soon. This year promises to be an unforgettable experience — from the world-class music to bold culinary, art and fashion moments that reflect the rich diversity of our country and heritage.”
Ms. Lauryn Hill headlines stellar Sunday line-up
Featuring hits like Zion, the 1970s-inspired Doo Wop (That Thing) and Everything Is Everything, 1998’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was selected as the “Best Album of All Time” by Apple Music — and now South Africans get a chance to relive its magic with the legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill herself.
Ms. Hill is headlining the spectacular line-up at The DStv Delicious Festival powered by LottoStar on Sunday, September 20.
The eight-time Grammy winner will deliver what promises to be an incomparable performance with longtime collaborator Wyclef Jean as musical guest. YG Marley and Zion Marley will also make special appearances in celebration of the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour. Along with Hill, you can look forward to a rich tapestry of musical eras, genres and styles as top local and international artists perform across the festival’s two stages.
SA’s prized gospel group Joyous Celebration Rewind will spread upliftment with selected alumni, including the Idols SA and SABC Crown Gospel award-winning Khaya Mthethwa.
Afterwards, the SAMA Award-winning and NAACP Image Award-nominated Mandisi Dyantyis will grace the stage with his fusion of indigenous African music and jazz idioms.
Zoë Modiga, a recipient of both Glamour’s Woman of the Year: Musician Game Changer Award and Standard Bank’s Young Artist Award in 2023, will complement this with her own stirring afro-realist take on jazz.
The fantastic musical pairings continue throughout the day with a performance from the 11-time SAMA Award-winning queen of South African Afro-soul, Lira.
Even more excitement is to be expected from the eclectic talents who will strut their stuff on The Channel O Dance Stage.
In true DStv Delicious Festival powered by LottoStar style, there’ll be a wide range of other experiences to sample too, with vibrant expressions of local food, art, and fashion to indulge in.
Visit Deliciousfestival.com for more details.
Don’t miss out: book your tickets now
General admission tickets are R1,050 per person. To kick the experience up a notch, opt for tickets for the Delicious Lounge at the main arena for R2,500 per person, or the all-inclusive Injabulo Lounge on The Terrace for R8,350 per person.
Tickets are selling fast: secure yours now via Ticketmaster.
This article was sponsored by the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival powered by LottoStar.