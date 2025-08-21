Catch the legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill at the 2025 DStv Delicious Festival powered by LottoStar

Joburg's Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will once again come alive with a vibrant fusion of flavours and sounds as The DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival powered by LottoStar returns on Heritage Day weekend (September 20 and 21).

“We can’t wait to welcome fans to a weekend that celebrates us all through music and food as we come together during Heritage Month,” says Funeka Peppeta, the festival's marketing director.

“We’re proud to announce the phenomenal artist line-up for Sunday, with Saturday’s main acts and the Channel O Dance Stage line-up to be revealed soon. This year promises to be an unforgettable experience — from the world-class music to bold culinary, art and fashion moments that reflect the rich diversity of our country and heritage.”

Ms. Lauryn Hill headlines stellar Sunday line-up

Featuring hits like Zion, the 1970s-inspired Doo Wop (That Thing) and Everything Is Everything, 1998’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was selected as the “Best Album of All Time” by Apple Music — and now South Africans get a chance to relive its magic with the legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill herself.

Ms. Hill is headlining the spectacular line-up at The DStv Delicious Festival powered by LottoStar on Sunday, September 20.

The eight-time Grammy winner will deliver what promises to be an incomparable performance with longtime collaborator Wyclef Jean as musical guest. YG Marley and Zion Marley will also make special appearances in celebration of the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour. Along with Hill, you can look forward to a rich tapestry of musical eras, genres and styles as top local and international artists perform across the festival’s two stages.