The globe’s favourite K-dramas have gone isiZulu

K-dramas have taken the world by storm. Now, for the first time ever, they’re being dubbed into isiZulu thanks to streaming service Viu’s game-changing K-Zulu rollout. That means more drama, more emotion and more reason to fall in love with Korean series all over again, starting with Ezinsukwini Zokuqala (Lovely Runner).

Im Sol is devastated: her idol, the mega-famous Sun-jae, has just died. But this is no ordinary heartbreak. Overnight, she wakes up 15 years in the past — right before it all went wrong — and she’s determined to change his fate.

Welcome to a fantasy K-drama with a time-travel twist that’s big on feels. One part romance, one part mystery, Ezinsukwini Zokuqala is full of what-if moments and second chances. Sol’s mission to save Sun-jae is more than a fan obsession; it’s a full-on race against fate. The twist? Back in the past, he doesn’t even know she exists.

Dubbed into isiZulu for the very first time, this story of love, grief and determination hits different when it’s told in a voice that feels like your own. Catch Ezinsukwini Zokuqala now on Viu — and see why it’s become a global fan favourite.

From Zulu-dubbed K-dramas to local favourites and global hits, Viu’s content library is constantly growing. It’s the go-to streaming service for anyone who wants world-class entertainment that feels familiar, fresh and accessible — any time, anywhere.

This article was sponsored by Viu.