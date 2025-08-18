Five values that could change medical aid as we know it

You don’t always see it in the fine print. But the values your medical aid holds at its core matter most when life happens. When the unexpected shows up, you need your medical aid to show up too.

Following Sanlam’s endorsement of Fedhealth as its preferred open medical scheme partner, Fedhealth and Sanlam have come together to ask: is there a better way? In response to this, the companies are on a mission to revitalise medical aid as we know it, with a reimagined scheme aimed at embodying five core values: affordability, customisation, inclusivity, simplicity and trust.

So what do these values look like in real life? Meet five people whose stories show how the reimagined scheme aims to deliver what everyday South Africans really want from a medical aid.

Thato, a 32-year-old IT consultant, didn’t think he could afford medical aid — until he found out about a medical aid that will allow him to choose the features he wants and leave the ones he doesn’t.

Fedhealth and Sanlam's reimagined scheme uniquely offers:

Backup day-to-day savings on its hospital plans that Thato can access if and when he needs to;

flexi FED Savvy, SA’s most affordable hospital plan for under-35s; and

FED Savvy, A 25% discount on certain plans through its flexi FED Elect excess options.

Wherever you are in life, affordability matters to everyone. That’s why affordability for all members is a cornerstone of Fedhealth and Sanlam’s new approach to medical aid. That’s affordability rebooted.

Jody, a 24-year-old freelancer, can only pay for what she needs, when she needs it. Nothing more. Nothing wasted. The scheme will allow her to upgrade any time of the year within 30 days of a life-changing event like pregnancy or a serious illness. That’s customisation rebooted.

Imran, a 28-year-old small business owner, has never really considered joining a medical scheme before. But now, as a self-employed father of two, he finally feels like medical aid is for him too. The reimagined scheme offers a variety of differently structured medical aid plans at varying price points, so Imran can pick a plan that suits his specific needs to a T. That’s inclusivity rebooted.