UCount Rewards expands: Save at even more Shoprite Group stores

Standard Bank UCount Rewards members now have even more ways to save. The bank’s partnership with the Shoprite Group has been expanded to include additional brands within the retailer’s stable.

This expansion builds on the UCount-Shoprite partnership first announced in April. Since the launch, Standard Bank has seen a strong response, with a significant increase in member spend across participating stores, which include Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Foods, Checkers Sixty60 and Shoprite Sixty60.

Now UCount members can also earn up to 30%* back in Rewards Points when shopping in store at the new participating brands: Petshop Science, Shoprite LiquorShop and Checkers LiquorShop. These brands are also available on Sixty60, allowing customers to earn UCount Rewards Points when buying via the app and enjoy same-day delivery.

Petshop Science is among the fastest-growing Shoprite Group brands. The pet care retailer now has 144 stores across eight provinces after opening 18 new stores in the past six months alone. Its rapid rise has been fuelled by the increasing demand for premium pet food and specialised pet care, thanks to the booming population of pet parents in SA.