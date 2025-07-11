Samsung’s AI super-powered Galaxy Z Fold7 has arrived
This ultra-sleek foldable smartphone combines precision engineering with intuitive AI features to elevate everyday interactions
Where ultra-sleek meets ultra-powerful, unforgettable moments unfold: introducing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7. This foldable smartphone brings together the best of Galaxy design, camera functionality and AI innovation in the thinnest and lightest device in the brand's Galaxy Z Fold series to date.
The Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers the premium performance and experience of an ultra-smartphone, while unlocking new levels of efficiency and productivity with a larger, more immersive display when unfolded. And with the brand’s new One UI 8 user interface as its foundation, it seamlessly integrates intelligent, multimodal agents optimised for the foldable form factor.
“The Galaxy Z Fold7 combines Galaxy AI with powerful hardware to deliver our most advanced smartphone experience yet,” says TM Roh, president and acting head of the Device eXperience division at Samsung Electronics.
“This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI built specifically for the foldable form. It gives people the ultra experience they want — powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all in one.”
Ultra-sleek, ultra-powerful
The thinnest, lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet
The Galaxy Z Fold7 is crafted for those who want the everyday portability and intuitive feel of a traditional smartphone, combined with the enhanced power and flexibility of a larger, unfolded display — all in one device.
With its ultra-thin and light design and wider cover display, the Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers a seamless on-the-go experience that makes typing and browsing effortless when it is folded.
Fast facts:
- At just 215g, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra.
- It’s just 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm thick when unfolded.
- The device comes with a 6.5″ Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display, a wider screen with a new 21:9 aspect ratio.
Most expansive screen on a Galaxy smartphone yet
When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold7 becomes more than just a smartphone. It transforms into another device entirely and reveals an expansive screen that expands the workspace for editing, multitasking and immersive viewing – getting more out of Galaxy AI.
The main display on Galaxy Z Fold7 is 11% larger than the previous generation, providing even more screen real estate for content editing and multitasking across multiple apps.
Fast facts:
- The 8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display offers ultra-rich contrast, true blacks and vibrant detail that makes everything pop — from movies to tabs open while multitasking.
- With Vision Booster and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, the Galaxy Z Fold7’s display stays brilliantly visible even in direct sunlight.
Looks sleek, built tough
Thin and light, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is built to move with you, confidently. From repeated folding to being tossed in a bag, it’s engineered for everyday durability and built to last longer, with a restructured hinge and foldable display.
Good to know:
- The Armor FlexHinge is thinner and lighter, thanks to an enhanced water droplet design and newly implemented multi-rail structure that reduces visible creasing and strengthens durability by evenly dispersing stress.
- The cover display is made with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a new glass ceramic that has crystals intricately embedded within its glass matrix. This secures the screen’s durability and crack deflection capabilities and delivers protection in a remarkably thin form factor.
- Advanced Armor Aluminum in the frame and hinge housing increases strength and hardness by 10%.
- The main display has been restructured to be thinner and lighter — yet stronger. This was achieved by implementing a titanium plate layer. Additionally, the ultra-thin glass was increased to be 50% thicker, making the display tougher.
Most powerful processor customised for Galaxy
Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite, the best-in-class processor used in Galaxy devices. It’s uniquely customised and makes on-device AI processing tasks — like real-time language translation and Generative Edits — faster and more seamless.
Snapdragon 8 Elite delivers performance boosts of 41% in NPU, 38% in CPU, and 26% in GPU compared to the previous generation. This power fuels the Galaxy Z Fold7’s ability to process more AI experiences on-device without compromise.
Ultra 200MP Camera
Ultra-detailed, ultra-clear photos and videos
The Galaxy Z Fold7 now brings the best of the Galaxy’s pro-grade camera experience to a foldable, combining advanced hardware with intelligent processing for consistently stunning results.
Its high-resolution camera captures incredible detail, vibrant colour and rich texture, pulling users back into every moment.
AI-enhanced imaging automatically optimises lighting, detail and realism, so photos and videos stay sharp and vivid, even in low light settings such as milestone dinners and late-night café scenes.
Good to know:
- Featuring the first 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series, the Galaxy Z Fold7 captures four times more detail, producing images that are 44% brighter.
- The 10MP 100° camera on the main display expands the frame, so when you unfold the phone, it’s easy to capture group selfies, valuable moments and more of the world in a single shot.
- Samsung’s next-generation ProVisual Engine processes images faster, enabling every photo and video to be more crisp, vibrant and full of detail.
- With Night Video, intelligent motion detection now separates moving subjects from still backgrounds to reduce noise.
- 10-bit HDR provides more colour depth. The result is videos with richer colour, deeper contrast and more lifelike detail, no matter the time of day.
Creative editing with a big screen
The Galaxy Z Fold7 puts a pro-grade creative studio in your pocket, with AI-powered tools optimised for its large display.
You can capture stunning photos and videos and then edit them with ease. From cleaning up clutter in product shots to removing background noise from café recordings, studio-quality enhancements can be done in a few easy steps.
The intuitive and intelligent features on the Galaxy Z Fold7 make it effortless to transform photos and videos into pro-level content, with no extra tools required.
Standout tools and features:
- Shots look flawless with Photo Assist, which moves, erases or enlarges objects and adjusts angles and fills in backgrounds with AI-powered precision.
- You can seize vibrant expressions, including pet profiles with Portrait Studio, and refine your photos using Galaxy’s enhanced Generative Edit feature. The ability to seamlessly remove distractions and fill in backgrounds has made Generative Edit a fan favorite, and now it’s even smarter. It offers proactive suggestions with the new Suggest Erases, which automatically detects passersby with the tap of a button.
- Side-by-Side Editing and Show Original enable real-time comparison of original images and edited versions on the large screen, making it easier to decide what to modify and what to keep.
- The brand’s Audio Eraser feature has also been upgraded to be more intelligent and convenient. There’s a new toggle in Gallery, and it now proactively detects and removes unwanted background noise like wind or traffic from video recordings.
Ultra AI experience
Enjoy the next era of Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold7’s large screen
The Galaxy Z Fold7 harnesses the power of the foldable display to amplify the power and convenience of AI, delivering experiences that are instinctive, adaptive and effortlessly efficient.
The new One UI 8 — which is context-aware, naturally responsive and optimised for the Galaxy Z Fold7’s flexible format and expansive screen — offers a more intuitive and immersive way to interact with AI. There’s less jumping between apps and screens and more frictionless creativity and productivity happening seamlessly in one place.
Good to know:
- Designed as a true multimodal agent, One UI 8 seamlessly combines large-screen multitasking with intelligent tools that understand what you type, say and even see. And with an AI-powered camera and privacy built into every layer, the Galaxy Z Fold7 becomes a smart and secure personal assistant, ready to help anytime, anywhere.
- Gemini Live — a feature that allows you to interact with Google’s AI assistant, Gemini — is now enhanced with multimodal AI that understands what you see, say and do, making it possible to seamlessly type or speak contextual questions and get answers without having to toggle back and forth between apps. And with screen sharing or camera sharing on Gemini Live, you can simply show Gemini what you’re looking at on the screen or on the camera, then ask questions to get instant insights.
- The Circle to Search feature has been enhanced for gamers. Just circle an item on-screen and get instant results, gaming tips or tactics in a floating view that ensures a smooth, uninterrupted experience.
- With Galaxy AI — Samsung’s suite of cutting-edge AI features — optimised for the Galaxy Z Fold's large screen, this smartphone delivers experiences that maximise the benefits of its expansive foldable display to boost productivity.
- AI Results View displays results from AI features in a separate Split View or in a Floating View, so your original content remains unobstructed and visible.
- You can be more efficient with Drag and Drop AI-generated content, including images and text, directly from Multi Window.
- With tools like Drawing Assist or Writing Assist, it’s easier than ever to move ideas and visuals, enabling a smoother creative process.
Future-ready mobile security
As mobile experiences grow ever more intelligent and interconnected, Samsung is reinforcing the foundations that protect them — unveiling new protections for on-device AI, expanding cross-device threat detection and enhancing network security with quantum-resistant encryption.
Fast facts:
- One UI 8 brings enhanced privacy to personalised AI experiences with the new Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device’s secure storage area, ensuring each app can access only its own sensitive information and nothing more.
- With One UI 8, Samsung is advancing Knox Matrix — the brand’s defence-grade mobile security platform — to deliver more proactive and user-friendly protection across the Galaxy ecosystem.
- As part of its ongoing commitment to quantum-safe security, Samsung is integrating post-quantum cryptography into Secure Wi-Fi. This enhancement secures the key exchange process at the core of encrypted connections, helping ensure robust privacy even over public networks.
Pre-order your new Galaxy Z Fold7 today
The Galaxy Z Fold7 comes in a choice of stylish colours including Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow and Jetblack. It will be widely available from July 25 at these recommended retail prices:
- Galaxy Z Fold7 256GB – R42,999
- Galaxy Z Fold7 512GB – R45,999
- Galaxy Z Fold7 1TB – R49,999
Can’t wait to be the first to get your hands on this incredible device? Pre-order your new Galaxy Z Fold7 via the Samsung website to take advantage of the brand’s “double the storage” deal*: get an upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, or 512GB to 1TB, at no additional cost.
For more information about the Galaxy Z Fold7 and its many features, visit the Samsung website.
This article was sponsored by Samsung.
*T&Cs apply. Deal available for Galaxy Z Fold7 smartphones pre-ordered before August 7 2025.