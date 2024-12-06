One Race: The Legacy of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe captures feminine side of PAC

What political emotions might the name Poqokazi conjure up in the minds of latter-day Africanists, whose political refrain unshakeably revolves around the philosophy of Pan-Africanism and the return of the land to the indigenous people, whose land was stolen by the colonialists?
Poqokazi is a feminine accretion to the name of the earliest Pan Africanist Congress of Azania's (PAC) military wing, Poqo, later to be replaced by the Azanian Peoples’ Liberation Army (Apla).
In the new book One Race: The Legacy of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe by historian and academic, Luvuyo Mthimkhulu Dondolo, the feminism side of the PAC is adequately captured in the 492-plus well annotated pages.
The book is a reflection of a well-balanced and well thought through perspective by the writer about Pan-Africanism as propagated by the PAC and other Africanist traditions. His writing, in large measure, is anchored on the papers and speeches and reflections by the Africanists associated with the PAC, or other Pan-Africanism thought leaders in Africa and the diaspora.
What is clear, and what jumps out of the book are well-balanced perspectives the author offers to each player representing the Africanist thinking or embroiled in the decoloniality debate to share with the readers.
Most importantly, the book seeks to, and to my mind – successfully elevates the main protagonist Sobukwe from the debris of the doldrums of obscurity and muteness he had been deliberately dragged into by those who did not, and continue not to, want to hear his profound message on Pan-Africanism.
The author is making it possible for readers to form part of the national, continental and international discourse, to tease out the true meaning of Pan-Africanism.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: SUPPLIED
And what about Poqokazi, the name ascribed to help debunk the notion that women may not have played a prominent role in the liberation struggle, and more significantly, in the trenches of the liberation warfare? “Nomvo Poqokazi Booi was the first woman to be imprisoned for matters linked to the armed struggle against apartheid. That was in 1962... the 24-year-old Booi began to work for Poqo, the PAC’s military wing, which later became the Azanian People’s Liberation Army, while also coming to terms with motherhood,” writes Dondolo.
If Booi earned the name of Poqokazi in honour of her participation in liberating us, what does this all mean to the reading public?
I suggest this is a form of appreciation to the role women collectively took to unshackle the African people from the yoke of apartheid oppressive chains.
Sobukwe, addressing the Basotholand African Congress in 1957, said: “We fight for the recognition of the Mosotho man and woman to be equal to any other man or woman whatever race and creed, capable of taking his place alongside any other man or woman to plan a future for mankind...”
So, in the end, One Race: The Legacy of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe is a testament to Prof’s abiding commitment to Imbumba yamaNyama (unity among the African people). His words: “For the healthy growth and development of the African nation, it is imperative that all individuals must owe their first, and only, loyalty to the African nation and not to their ethnic or national group... and that these antithetical forces shall find their final reconciliation everlasting in the synthesis of Africanism.”
In the nine chapters – Imbumba YamaNyama; Abakhululi Besizwe, the new Generation; Black Man’s Quest in the Past and in the Present; The Quest for an African University; Sobukwe on Law: The Fallacy of the Unjust Law Applied Justly in an Unjust Society; Sobukwe on Captured Black Leadership; Pitfall of Mythological National Consciousness; Counter-Hegemonic Narrative: The Struggle for the Meaning of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe in Post-Apartheid South Africa – the mind of the great Africanist is adequately reflected, making a great contribution towards the decolonisation of Azania and its people.
Kudos to Dondolo, and the Skotaville Publishers led by its CEO Mothobi Mutloatse for putting it all together.
