Melusi Yeni reflects alcohol abuse and male trauma with new detective role
Actor ruffling feathers as top cop in Smoke & Mirrors
Image: Supplied.
Having experienced a turbulent decade, seasoned actor Melusi Yeni is back at the top of his game – all thanks to his solid fan base who held him down during his darkest times.
The actor made headlines years ago for rumours ranging from his failing health to him allegedly not paying child support. In 2018, it was revealed he would need to make child support payments totalling more than R1m over 18 years to the mother of his first child– and as a result, all these personal issues affected his work as an actor.
However, in the past two years, things have been looking up for Yeni who is reshaping his image and reputation by assuming lead roles reminiscent to the way he did back in the early 2000s.
"Most of what I went through back then was in the public eye. There was a legal matter pertaining to child support. We [the mother of my first child and I] couldn’t find a middle ground and the matter had to go to court. There was then a mediation, and the issue was resolved. Where we are now, in 2024, I don’t owe any child support. I’m happily married and doing well," the actor said.
Yeni made his major comeback to TV screens in 2022 after a long break.
He first rose to fame as Phenyo Mazibuko, the sexy hot guy in a suit on SABC1’s long-standing soapie Generations. He also embodied roles in hit productions such as The Wild, Isidingo, Imbewu: The Seed, Durban Gen and most recently Smoke & Mirrors, where he plays a detective named Zakhele “Ziggy” Phakathi.
While he is typically known for taking on romantic leads, carrying detective Phakathi’s storyline helps him bring the spotlight on alcohol abuse and trauma within the male community.
